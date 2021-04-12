BAFTA Awards 2021 Full Winners List: Francis McDormand wins Best Actress; Nomadland bags Best Film

BAFTA Awards 2021 were held virtually with only the hosts and presenters in attendance. Check out the full winner's list.

The BAFTA Awards 2021 honour the best of film and television and were held at Royal Albert Hall in London on April 11, 2021, with in-person as well as virtual attendance from celebrities. Hosted by Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary, the star-studded evening saw several major celebrities in attendance including Tom Hiddleston, Jonas, Nick Jonas, Phoebe Dynevor, Pedro Pascal among others. The awards were to have BAFTA President, Prince William in attendance virtually though it was cancelled following Prince Philip's sad demise. The ceremony opened with a tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

With Tenet and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom taking home some big honours in the technical awards, announced on Saturday, April 10, the major contenders for the main categories include films like Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, The Father among others. Chloe Zhao's Nomadland has been one of the major films this year with nominations in several categories. While Soul took home the award for Best Animation, the Best Editing award was picked up by Sound of Metal. The key award of Best Adapted Screenplay was bagged by The Father starring Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins.

Check out the full winner's list below:

Best film

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland WINNER

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding British film

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman WINNER

Rocks

Saint Maud

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director) WINNER

Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer)

Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer)

Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)

Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer)

Best actress

Bukky Bakray, Rocks

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland WINNER

Wunmi Mosaku, His House

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Best actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins, The Father WINNER

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best supporting actress

Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali, Rocks

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe, County Lines

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari WINNER

Best supporting actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah WINNER

Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses

Alan Kim, Minari

Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami

Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Best film not in the English language

Another Round WINNER

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best documentary

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher WINNER

The Social Dilemma

Best animated film

Onward

Soul WINNER

Wolfwalkers

Best director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland WINNER

Jasmila Žbanić, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Sarah Gavron, Rocks

Best original screenplay

Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Jack Fincher, Mank

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman WINNER

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Rocks

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best adapted screenplay

Moira Buffini, The Dig

Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller, The Father WINNER

Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven, The Mauritanian

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger

Best original score

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

Soul WINNER

Best cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

The Mauritanian

News of the World

Nomadland WINNER

Best editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal WINNER

The Trial of the Chicago 7

ALSO READ: BAFTA Awards 2021: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra turn up the romance on the red carpet with an ADORABLE kiss

Share your comment ×