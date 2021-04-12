BAFTA Awards 2021: Minari's Youn Yuh-jung calls British people 'snobbish' in a playful acceptance speech

Minari's Yuh-Jung Youn bagged the Best Supporting Award at BAFTA Awards 2021 and delivered one of the most humorous speeches of the evening.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts recognised the best of talents in the film and television industry every year. With the coronavirus pandemic changing how events are held, the BAFTA ceremony was held virtually with merely the hosts and presenters in attendance. Taking home one of the major honours this year in the Supporting Actress category was Youn Yuh-jung who won the honour for her performance in Minari.

Yuh-Jung Youn who looked surprised and honoured to take home the award gave one of the funniest acceptance speeches at the ceremony. While the actress started off with a condolence message on Prince Philip's passing, Youn Yuh-jung soon changed the sombre atmosphere with some light-hearted humour. The actress' win was also celebrated by co-star Steven Yeun on Twitter as he shared her acceptance speech with heart emojis.

Bringing out the biggest laughs for the evening, the Minari actress said, “Thank you so much for this award. Every award is meaningful, but this one, especially being recognized by British people, known as snobbish people and they approve me as a good actor, I am very happy. Thank you so much.”

The acceptance speech is now going viral on social media as the Minari actress' tongue-in-cheek humour is being appreciated by many. Youn's BAFTA win comes after her Screen Actors Guild award win. The actress is being considered to be a frontrunner for the Supporting Actress Award at this year's Oscars too. Well, after that BAFTA Awards acceptance speech, we can't imagine what Youn's Academy Award-winning speech will be like.

ALSO READ: BAFTA Awards 2021 Full Winners List: Youn Yuh-jung bags Best Supporting Actress; Nomadland bags major honours

Share your comment ×