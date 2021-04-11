BAFTA Awards 2021: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra turn up the romance on the red carpet with an ADORABLE kiss

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got all adorable and romantic on the BAFTA Awards 2021 red carpet and it was a sight to behold.

The BAFTA Awards 2021 are all set to be held on April 11, 2021. The awards will have in-person as well as virtual attendance and it sure seems like a while since we saw celebrities on the red carpet. and Nick Jonas who have been in the UK already are among the in-person attendees of the event. As always, making heads turn on the red carpet, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas managed to make a rather coupley entrance.

The duo is known for their signature 'locking eyes on each other' pose and on the BAFTAs red carpet, turned up the romance a notch higher as the duo kissed in an adorable moment. While Nick was seen looking all dapper in a suit, Priyanka was seen wearing a red cutaway top along with white trousers.

Priyanka, a while ago also shared her other BAFTA look on Instagram where she was seen dressed in a gorgeous black gown. The actress has been named among the presenters for the awards along with the likes of Hugh Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor among others.

Check out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on BAFTA 2021 red carpet:

Priyanka Chopra's film, The White Tiger has bagged two major nominations at this year's BAFTA Awards. The film has been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category as well as a Best Actor nod for its lead, Adarsh Gourav. While Priyanka herself had a limited role in the film, she has been a producer on it along with Ramin Bahrani and Mukul Deora. The BAFTA Awards 2021 are being held at the Royal Albert Hall in London and will be hosted by Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary.

Credits :Getty Images

