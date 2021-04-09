BAFTA Awards 2021: Prince William to make a virtual speech; Priyanka Chopra, Phoebe Dynevor among presenters

The BAFTA awards are all set to take place on April 10 and 11 in a two-day ceremony. BAFTA Film Awards opening night, on April 10, will be hosted by Clara Amfo. The presenters and performers for the BAFTA weekend were announced recently and among some big names, there are actors Jonas, Phoebe Dynevor, Tom Hiddleston and more. Also, it has been reported that Prince William will be making a virtual speech on both days.

The first night, April 10 will see the announcement for awards in eight categories, mainly in the costume and makeup department. Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, will also speak with BAFTA award-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan and makeup and hair designer Sharon Martin about filming in lockdown for Saturday's event.

On April 11, Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary will be hosting the evening as major awards including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress will be announced. For Sunday's awards night, the presenters included in the list as per the Variety report are Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Cookson, Phoebe Dynevor, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tom Hiddleston, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, Pedro Pascal, Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Grant, Richard E. Grant and Jonathan Pryce.

For Sunday's main event, Prince William will make a second appearance to deliver a virtual speech regarding the strange pandemic times and how the entertainment industry has shown resilience and continued to put audiences first with their work. The star-studded evening will also see some amazing performances from Leslie Odom Jr among others.

