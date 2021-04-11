BAFTA Awards 2021: Priyanka Chopra's stunning look gets a FLIRTY comment from husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to be a presenter at BAFTA awards and her stunning look for the honours has left husband, Nick Jonas impressed.

The BAFTAs aka British Academy of Film and Television Awards are all set to take place on April 11 and it's going to be a star-studded night. Jonas who is set to be among the presenters for the award has now shared her gorgeous look for the evening in a series of pictures on Instagram. The actress' film The White Tiger has bagged two major nominations including Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor for Adarsh Gaurav.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share her gorgeous look for the awards and is seen wearing a beautiful black dress. While her fashionable look is sure to receive many compliments, one of the first ones to approve of her look and fall for its beauty was none other than her husband Nick Jonas. The singer was among the first ones to comment on her picture as he shared a series of fire emojis on it.

We have to say we agree with Jonas how Priyanka is totally turning up the heat with this stunning look. The actress was a few days ago listed to be among the presenters at the awards ceremony along with the likes of Phoebe Dynevor, Cynthia Erivo, Tom Hiddleston, Felicity Jones, Richard E Grant, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, and Pedro Pascal.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Not long ago, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the Oscar 2021 nominees. Priyanka's production The White Tiger has also received an Oscar nod as it bagged a nomination in the Best Adapted Screenplay category alongside films such as Nomadland, The Father among others.

