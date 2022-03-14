BAFTA Awards 2022: Lady Gaga brings back old Hollywood glamour to the British red carpet; PICS

Lady Gaga stuns the BAFTA Awards red carpet with her glamourous emerald green gown. The pop sensation and actress graced the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards on Sunday morning. Gaga has been nominated for the honour of the Leading Actress Award for her exceptional portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci.

The A Star is Born actress wore a staggering spectacle of a dress by Ralph Lauren. As per reports, the evening gown took 150 hours of vigorous work to make by hand incorporating nearly 50 metres of both silk and velvet taffeta. To match her old Hollywood aesthetic, Gaga put on her hair in a side part with dramatic waves sliding down from on side of her face, embellished by Tiffany & Co.'s diamond and emerald set with elegant earrings and a bracelet to complete the ensemble.

However, the most eye-catching addition to her red carpet look was her high black combat boots that flavoured the dress with the perfect amount of Gaga magic that we all love and admire. The low hanging neckline of the gown and her cinched-to-perfection waste accompanied by her mermaid train gave Gaga all the dramatics to own the red carpet in her style.

Check out Lady Gaga's red carpet look below:

Meanwhile, Gaga's blockbuster House of Gucci has been nominated for two more BAFTA's besides her Leading Actress nomination. The movie has bagged nominations in Makeup & Hair category as the movie was lauded for its on-point portrayal not just through acting but also through the makeup. The film has also earned a nod among others for the Outstanding British Film category.

