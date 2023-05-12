Bafta Awards 2023 Nominations: The Responder and This Is Going To Hurt lead the way; See full list

Some of the biggest stars from Hollywood will be attending the Bafta TV Awards this weekend. Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan will be the ones announcing the winners this year. BBC is leading the nominations with 81 nominations across two categories. Other than the broadcasting company, Channel 4 has bagged 33 nominations, while Netflix and ITV have secured 24 and 19 nominations, respectively.

Bafta 2023 awards full nominations list:

Nominations for the Bafta Awards were released in March 2023. ‘The Responder’ and ‘This Is Going To Hurt’, both BBC dramas, hold the most number of nominations. It was a shock to fans that ‘Happy Valley’ did not get recognized at all. Here are the nominations for 2023 Bafta Awards:

Drama Series

Bad Sisters

The Responder

Sherwood

Somewhere Boy

Mini-series

A Spy Among Friends

Mood

The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe

This Is Going To Hurt

International Series

The Bear (Disney Plus)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Oussekine (Itineraire)

Pachinko (Apple TV Plus)

The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Leading Actress

Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too (Sky Atlantic)

Imelda Staunton – The Crown (Netflix)

Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth (Channel 4)

Maxine Peake – Anne (Channel 4)

Sarah Lancashire – Julia (Sky Atlantic)

Vicky McClure – Without Sin (ITVX)

Leading Actor

Ben Whishaw – This Is Going To Hurt (BBC One)

Chaske Spencer – The English (BBC Two)

Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders (BBC One)

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV Plus)

Martin Freeman – The Responder (BBC One)

Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV Plus)

Female performance in a comedy programme

Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Diane Morgan – Cunk on Earth (BBC Two)

Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons (Dave)

Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia (BBC Three)

Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls (Channel 4)

Taj Atwal – Hullraisers (Channel 4)

Male performance in a comedy programme

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Jon Pointing – Big Boys (Channel 4)

Jose Gilgun – Brassic (Sky Max)

Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Matt Berry – What We Do In The Shadows (Disney Plus)

Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws (BBC One)

Supporting Actor

Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood (BBC One)

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses (Apple TV Plus)

Josh Finan – The Responder (BBC One)

Salim Daw – The Crown (Netflix)

Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)

Will Sharpe – The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Supporting Actress

Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder (BBC One)

Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters (Apple TV Plus)

Fiona Shaw – Andor (Disney Plus)

Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy (Netflix)

Lesley Manville – Sherwood (BBC One)

Saffron Hocking – Top Boy (Netflix)

Entertainment Performance

Big Zuu – Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)

Claudia Winkleman – The Traitors (BBC One)

Lee Mack – The 1% Club (ITV)

Mo Gilligan – The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan (Channel 4)

Rosie Jones – Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard (Channel 4)

Sue Perkins – Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Netflix)

Specialist factual

Aids: The Unheard Tapes (BBC Two)

The Green Planet (BBC One)

How to Survive a Dictator With Munya Chawawa (Channel 4)

Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone (iPlayer)

Reality and constructed factual

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams (BBC One)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (BBC Three)

The Traitors (BBC One)

We Are Black And British (BBC Two)

Current affairs

Afghanistan: No Country for Women: Exposure (ITV1)

Children of the Taliban (Channel 4)

The Crossing: Exposure (ITV)

Mariupol: The People’s Story – Panorama (BBC One)

Entertainment programme

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)

Later … With Jools Holland (BBC Two)

The Masked Singer (ITV)

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

Scripted comedy

Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Big Boys (Channel 4)

Derry Girls (Channel 4)

Ghosts (BBC One)

Comedy entertainment programme

Friday Night Live (Channel 4)

The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Taskmaster (Channel 4)

Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)

Short form programme

Always, Asifa (Together TV)

Biscuitland (All 4)

How to Be A Person (E4)

Kingpin Cribs (YouTube/Channel 4)

Factual series

Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime (Channel 4)

Libby, Are You Home Yet? (Sky Crime)

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance Of Emanuela Orlandi (Netflix)

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing (ITV)

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)

Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back (Channel 4)

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live (ITV)

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan (BBC Two)

Live event

Concert for Ukraine (ITV1)

Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace (BBC One)

The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II (BBC One)

News coverage

BBC News at 10: Russia Invades Ukraine (BBC One)

Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv (Channel 4)

Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview (ITV)

Single documentary

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (Sky Documentaries)

Escape from Kabul Airport (BBC Two)

Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story (BBC Two)

The Real Mo Farah (BBC One)

Single drama

I Am Ruth (Channel 4)

The House (Netflix)

Life And Death In The Warehouse (BBC Three)

Soap and continuing drama

Casualty (BBC One)

EastEnders (BBC One)

Emmerdale (ITV)

Sport

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (BBC One)

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 (BBC One)

Wimbledon 2022 (BBC One)

Where and when can you watch the Bafta Awards 2023?

The event will start at 7 pm on Sunday, May 14, and go on until 9 pm. You can tune into the awards on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer.

