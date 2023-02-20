BAFTA Awards 2023 Winners: Cate Blanchett takes home Best Actress trophy, Edward Berger wins Best Director

'All Quiet on the Western Front' won the Best Film at the 76th British and Film Academy Awards held in London on February 20. Check out complete winners list!

Emma Mackey, Martin McDonagh, Kerry Condon, and Guillermo Del Toro at BAFTA Awards 2023
Emma Mackey, Martin McDonagh, Kerry Condon, and Guillermo Del Toro at BAFTA Awards 2023 (Credits: Twitter)

The 76th edition of the British Academy Film Awards, often called BAFTA or Bafta, took place at London's Royal Festival Hall on the Southbank. Cate Blanchett (TÁR), Austin Butler, (Elvis), Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front) and so on were some of the awards season favorites that took home Bafta trophies at the starry ceremony hosted by Richard E. Grant.

The glitzy soiree has kickstarted with the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the red carpet. Prince William and Kate Middleton were the last to arrive following several nominees, presenters and guests including Michelle Yeoh, Ariana DeBose, Eddie Redmayne, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Daryl Mccormack. Angel Bassett, Patrick Stewart, Emma Thompson, Jessica Henwick, and fashion designer Vera Wang were the other attendees on the red carpet.

BAFTA Awards 2023: Check the full list of winners

 

BAFTA Film Awards (Credits: Twitter)

Here's a list of 2023 BAFTA Film Award winners in the main categories:

Best Film - All Quiet on the Western Front

Leading Actress - Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”

Leading Actor - Austin Butler, Elvis

Best Director - Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front

Supporting Actress - Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Supporting Actor - Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Casting - Elvis 

Best Cinematography - All Quiet on the Western Front 

Adapted Screenplay - All Quiet On The Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell 

Editing - Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paul Rogers 

Cinematography - All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend 

Best Documentary - Navalny (Daniel Roher) 

 EE Bafta Rising Star Award - Emma Mackey

Film Not In The English Language - All Quiet On The Western Front

Best Costume Design - Catherine Martin, Elvis

British Short Film - An Irish Goodbye

Make up & Hair  - ELVIS; Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

Production design - BABYLON; Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

Sound  ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT; Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler

Original Score - ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT; Volker Bertelmann

