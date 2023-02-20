BAFTA Awards 2023 Winners: Cate Blanchett takes home Best Actress trophy, Edward Berger wins Best Director

The 76th edition of the British Academy Film Awards, often called BAFTA or Bafta, took place at London's Royal Festival Hall on the Southbank. Cate Blanchett (TÁR), Austin Butler, (Elvis), Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front) and so on were some of the awards season favorites that took home Bafta trophies at the starry ceremony hosted by Richard E. Grant.

The glitzy soiree has kickstarted with the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the red carpet. Prince William and Kate Middleton were the last to arrive following several nominees, presenters and guests including Michelle Yeoh, Ariana DeBose, Eddie Redmayne, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Daryl Mccormack. Angel Bassett, Patrick Stewart, Emma Thompson, Jessica Henwick, and fashion designer Vera Wang were the other attendees on the red carpet.