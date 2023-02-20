BAFTA Awards 2023 Winners: Cate Blanchett takes home Best Actress trophy, Edward Berger wins Best Director
'All Quiet on the Western Front' won the Best Film at the 76th British and Film Academy Awards held in London on February 20. Check out complete winners list!
The 76th edition of the British Academy Film Awards, often called BAFTA or Bafta, took place at London's Royal Festival Hall on the Southbank. Cate Blanchett (TÁR), Austin Butler, (Elvis), Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front) and so on were some of the awards season favorites that took home Bafta trophies at the starry ceremony hosted by Richard E. Grant.
The glitzy soiree has kickstarted with the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the red carpet. Prince William and Kate Middleton were the last to arrive following several nominees, presenters and guests including Michelle Yeoh, Ariana DeBose, Eddie Redmayne, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Daryl Mccormack. Angel Bassett, Patrick Stewart, Emma Thompson, Jessica Henwick, and fashion designer Vera Wang were the other attendees on the red carpet.
BAFTA Awards 2023: Check the full list of winners
Here's a list of 2023 BAFTA Film Award winners in the main categories:
Best Film - All Quiet on the Western Front
Leading Actress - Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”
Leading Actor - Austin Butler, Elvis
Best Director - Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front
Supporting Actress - Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Supporting Actor - Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Best Casting - Elvis
Best Cinematography - All Quiet on the Western Front
Adapted Screenplay - All Quiet On The Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell
Editing - Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paul Rogers
Cinematography - All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend
Best Documentary - Navalny (Daniel Roher)
EE Bafta Rising Star Award - Emma Mackey
Film Not In The English Language - All Quiet On The Western Front
Best Costume Design - Catherine Martin, Elvis
British Short Film - An Irish Goodbye
Make up & Hair - ELVIS; Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas
Production design - BABYLON; Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
Sound - ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT; Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler
Original Score - ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT; Volker Bertelmann
