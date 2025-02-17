BAFTA Awards 2025: From Anora to Conclave; Where to Stream All the Big Winners From This Year's Show? DEETS

The 2025 BAFTA Awards honored some incredible Indie films! The Brutalist and Conclave swept this year’s awards, winning major categories including Best Film, Adapted Screenplay, Leading Actor, and others.

Another indie gem Anora was honored at the prestigious British annual award ceremony with Mickey Madison winning the Leading Actress award. This list includes the streaming details of the biggest winners of the night. Check it out!

Conclave

The thriller/mystery film took home four BAFTAs, including big categories like Best Film and Best Adapted Screenplay. Editing and Outstanding British Film were the other two categories in which Conclave won over its nominees.

Stream the intense drama on Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. If you are not a Peacock subscriber, check out the acclaimed film available for rent or purchase on platforms like Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, Video Fandango At Home, Microsoft Store, and Spectrum On Demand.

The Brutalist

Adrien Brody won the Leading Actor Award for his portrayal in the historical drama, The Brutalist. The movie also bagged four BAFTAs, giving tough competition to Conclave, in categories like Cinematography, Original Score, and the prestigious Best Director award (Brady Corbet).

Amazon Prime Video users would be able to stream the film through video-on-demand. According to When to Stream , the film will be available to premium subscribers on February 18. It will also be available to purchase or rent on Apple TV+.

Emilia Pérez

Since Netflix is the official distributor of the acclaimed musical thriller, the streamer's subscribers can enjoy the film without paying rent or purchasing money. However, the film is not available on the streaming giant in countries outside the US, Canada, and the UK.

Anora

A fairytale with a feminist twist, Anora was the unique indie film that outshined its nominees at the awards season this year. Mikey Madison won a BAFTA in the Leading Actress category for her riveting performance in the Sean Baker-helmed rom-com.

Although the film is not available to stream directly, it is available for purchase on platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV+ and YouTube TV.

Kneecap

This anomaly of a film that’s loosely based on an Irish hip-hop trio of the same name, bagged a BAFTA in the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer category. “Rapping in their native Irish, they lead a movement to save their mother tongue,” says the film’s official synopsis.

Kneecap is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.