BAFTA Awards 2025: Is Emilia Pérez Star Karla Sofía Gascon Going to Skip the Show Amid Controversy? DEETS

Karla Sofía Gascón is skipping what would have been her biggest night! The Emilia Pérez breakout star was the first openly trans actress to be nominated for Leading Actress at the BAFTAs but unfortunately, she didn’t make it to the official guest list, as reported by Deadline.

This decision was made in the wake Gascón controversy after her insensitive X/Twitter posts resurfaced online. Most recently, she chose to skip the Critics Choice Awards, PGA Awards, and the Goya Awards to keep away from people and media’s radar.

However, her fellow costars and nominees Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez, who are competing for the Supporting Actress award at the 2025 BAFTAs will be arriving at the Royal Festival Hall event in London for the ceremony.

Gascón released a statement last week, claiming she effectively decided not to actively campaign for awards and let her work speak for itself. She hopes that her “silence” will allow the film be get its much-deserved appreciation. “I sincerely apologize to everyone who has been hurt along the way,” she added.

The actress came into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after her series of old offensive tweets resurfaced on the internet. In one of them, she allegedly called Islam a “hotbed of infection for humanity.”

Advertisement

In another infamous tweet, Gascón described George Floyd — whose death prompted the Black Lives Matter campaign — as a “drug addict swindler.” She also shared her offensive take on the 2021 Oscars where Minari and Judas and the Black Messiah took home major awards, calling it an “ugly” “Afro-Korean festival,” at the time.

Gascón allegedly supported Hitler’s dictatorship approach over Jews in another one of her old tweets. She has been doing her best to damage control ahead of the awards season but the situation escalated quicker than anticipated.