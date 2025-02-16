BAFTA Awards 2025: Kylie Jenner Seen Interacting With Demi Moore After the Actress Allegedly Ignored Her at Golden Globes

Demi Moore and Kylie Jenner put an end to the countless speculations online about a viral clip from the Golden Globes 2025 that showed The Substance actress allegedly ignoring Jenner. At the BAFTA Awards 2025, the two were spotted chatting with each other.

A fleeting encounter at the Golden Globes 2025 fueled rumors that Moore intentionally snubbed Kylie while greeting A Complete Unknown stars Elle Fanning and Timothée Chalamet. Jenner had attended the awards ceremony as her boyfriend Chalamet's plus-one.

However, Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis debunked the rumors, terming them baseless. The moment in question that went viral saw Moore, who had won for her performance in The Substance, hug Fanning and then exchange words with Chalamet at their table.

Jenner, sitting beside Chalamet, did not seem to be addressed directly, and so social media users speculated that she had been left out of the conversation deliberately.

In spite of the internet argument, it seems the alleged snub was simply a misread moment in a busy and celebratory night. As seen at the BAFTA Awards 2025, Moore, wearing a custom Alexander McQueen sequin gown approached Jenner and interacted with the beauty mogul.

Tallulah Willis, Moore's daughter, had quickly brushed off the rumors on Instagram, explaining that Moore and Fanning have been friends for quite some time, making their interaction feel effortless. She mentioned that Moore was simply moving through a group of people who were welcoming her, and if Jenner had wanted to speak up, her mom would have warmly responded to her.

Willis wrote on her Instagram stories, "There was [no] snub of any sort, had she seen KJ wanting to congratulate her she would have fully given her the time and space. Literally, just give it all a break and let a gal enjoy her accomplishments!"

At the BAFTA Awards 2025, Demi Moore is competing against Cynthia Erivo, Saoirse Ronan, Mike Madison, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, and Karla Sofía Gascón, for the leading actress award. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner is cheering on Timothée Chalamet for his leading actor nomination for A Complete Unknown.