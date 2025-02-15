BAFTA Awards 2025: When and Where to Watch the Star-Studded Show? Here’s All You Need to Know
BAFTA Awards 2025 is almost here. Read on to know where you can stream the most coveted award ceremony in the British movie industry.
BAFTA Awards 2025, or the 78th British Academy Film Awards, is scheduled for this Sunday, February 16, at 7 pm GMT from London's Royal Festival Hall. Fans in the U.S. may tune in at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT to stream the star-studded event.
Host David Tennant returns for the second straight year, where the biggest winners in the film are honored with the highly coveted awards. The event can be streamed on BritBox through Amazon Prime Video.
BritBox charges $8.99 a month after a seven-day free trial. Alternatively, non-U.K. citizens can utilize a VPN service to watch the show on BBC iPlayer, where the BAFTAs will stream live. In India, the event will be available to stream live on Lionsgate Play from 12:30 am to 3:30 am IST.
BAFTA nominations arrived on January 15, with movies such as The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Emilia Pérez, and Anora vying for Best Film. Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths), Mikey Madison (Anora), Demi Moore (The Substance), and Saoirse Ronan (The Outrun) will compete for the Leading Actress award.
Meanwhile, Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice), Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), Hugh Grant (Heretic), and Colman Domingo (Sing Sing) have received nominations for the Leading Actor trophy.
While Conclave and Emilia Pérez lead with 12 and 11 nominations, respectively, the guest list is expected to be filled with Tinseltown's finest, including Moore, Stan, Chalamet, Erivo, and more.
Stream the BAFTA Awards 2025 live on Britbox, BBC One, and BBC iPlayer on February 16.
