Explore All Entertainment Categories

Kareena Kapoor urges paps not to take Taimur and Jeh's pics, Raha steals show in white frock at Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash; WATCH

Netflix’s Post-BAFTA Film Award Party Shifts to New Venue After Chiltern Firehouse Blaze; DEETS

BAFTA Awards 2025: When and Where to Watch the Star-Studded Show? Here’s All You Need to Know

Nani to collaborate with Kubera director Sekhar Kammula for his next? REPORT

Is The Pitt Renewed for Season 2? Max Reveals the Future of the Medical Drama

Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s rom-com to premiere on Netflix in THIS month? Here's what we know

Ziddi Girls OTT Release: Here’s when and where to watch Nandita Das and Lillete Dubey's series on rebellious girls of Matilda House

Rashmika Mandanna claims she hails from Hyderabad, netizens react ‘She tries to over impress Telugu audience’

Anthony Mackie Explains Why Sam Wilson Was the Right Choice for Captain America: 'Not Having the Serum Makes Him...'