BAFTA Awards 2026: Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams Relationship Timeline as Couple Goes Red Carpet Official

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams made it official on the BAFTAs red carpet on February 22, 2026. The couple that has been going out for a while now, made sure the world knew they were together in an undeniable PDA moment at the award ceremony. With a cheek kiss, the That's So True singer sealed it in for her boyfriend, who she came in to support for how work with Hamnet.

We’re taking a look at the couple’s journey from strangers to lovers.

June 2024: First spotting

Just weeks after fans began connecting the dots about the two being in cahoots, Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams were spotted by TMZ, with him reaching out to cup her face at a food outing. Prior to this, many even speculated that she had given a nod to the actor’s Normal People role in her song Normal Thing, writing, “It’s a normal thing to fall in love with movie stars. When the lights are low, and red at all their favorite bars.”

They continued to be spotted together, including a Mayfair shopping outing and other small dates around. They’re called to be like ‘any other young couple’ by a source speaking to The Sun.

August 2024: London kisses

The two were once again photographed by paparazzi but this time in a manner that almost confirmed their romance. Daily Mail shared snaps of them holding hands while in London, with an onlooker claiming they were ‘kissing a lot.’ “They’ve been hooking up and it’s still early stages,” a source then said to PEOPLE.

September 2024: Public dating

The two finally decided to go public with a stroll hand-in-hand. A laid-back date, their outing was a clear declaration of the new romance.

October 2024: Eras Tour

Paul Mescal was there to support his girlfriend, Gracie Abrams, as she opened for Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour in Miami, where he interacted with fellow concertgoers from a VIP section of the crowd. Many casual dates across the country followed.

November 2024: Party people

The duo attended the Gladiator II premiere after-party together and made their first work-related appearance beside each other. Their coordinated knit outfits only added to the charm. He then supported her once again at the Saturday Night Live after party the following month.

February 2025: High bars

Gracie Abrams spoke about having a high bar in her relationships while speaking to Cosmopolitan. She did not mention her beau by name but hinted at how their dating phase was going with, “My current form of love feels like home no matter where I am,” and added, “There’s literally nothing better than being with somebody where you’re not putting on a performance.”

May 2025: Reverse support

The History of Sound premiere at the Cannes Film Festival saw the American star make an appearance for her man, still not making it a couple’s outing.

June 2025: Festival date and going Instagram official

The duo was spotted enjoying Olivia Rodrigo’s set, and she made it semi-Instagram official with a clip of her sitting on his shoulders as the singer belted The Cure’s Friday I’m In Love. Soon after, they were official on social media as she shared photos from their day out with friends at the music festival and captioned it with all hearts.

January 2026: Surprise confessions

During Hamnet promotions, Gracie Abrams shared a photo of her partner, who plays William Shakespeare in the film, and wrote, “Also I love him surprise.” She praised his co-stars in an emotional update.

Amid more support for each other’s projects and mushy birthday messages, their latest red carpet official moment is all everyone can talk about!

ALSO READ: Paul Mescal Proves He's the Sweetest Boyfriend to Gracie Abrams; Here's What We Know About His Love Language