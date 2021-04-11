BAFTA Craft Awards: Christopher Nolan's Tenet wins for visual effects, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom bags 2 wins
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) 2021 officially kicked off on Saturday night. This year the awards show has been spread out over two nights and the first night saw the crafts-focused awards being announced. Awards in casting, costume, makeup and hair, production design, sound, special visual effects, British short film and British short animation were announced.
Prince Williams was slated to make an appearance virtually, however, the Duke of Cambridge had to pull out of the awards show due to grandfather Prince Philip's demise on Friday. Bafta's first award night was held virtually from London's Royal Albert Hall and was hosted by BBC radio presenter Clara Amfo. Christopher Nolan's Tenet secured a win for Special Visual Effects, whereas Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis' Ma Rainey's Black Bottom swept the makeup and costume awards.
Check out the full Bafta winners list of the craft-focused categories:
Sound
Sound Of Metal, Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc - WINNER
Greyhound, Beau Borders, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, David Wyman
News Of The World, Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
Nomadland, Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder
Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
Special Visual Effects
Tenet, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley - WINNER
Greyhound, Pete Bebb, Nathan Mcguinness, Sebastian Von Overheidt
The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins
Mulan, Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
The One And Only Ivan, Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
British Short Animation
The Owl And The Pussycat, Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf - WINNER
The Fire Next Time, Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe
The Song Of A Lost Boy, Daniel Quirke, Jamie Macdonald, Brid Arnstein
British Short Film
The Present, Farah Nabulsi - WINNER
Eyelash, Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Ike Newman
Lizard, Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies
Lucky Break, John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja
Miss Curvy, Ghada Eldemellawy
Production Design
Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale - WINNER
The Dig, Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
The Father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
News Of The World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
Rebecca, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Makeup & Hair
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal - WINNER
The Dig, Jenny Shircore
Hillbilly Elegy, Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
Pinocchio, Mark Coulier
Costume Design
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth - WINNER
Ammonite, Michael O'connor
The Dig, Alice Babidge
Emma, Alexandra Byrne
Mank, Trish Summerville
Casting
Rocks, Lucy Pardee - WINNER
Calm with Horses, Shaheen Baig
Judas and the Black Messiah, Alexa L. Fogel
Minari, Julia Kim
Promising Young Woman, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu
BAFTA 2021 film awards will be held on Sunday night where several top notch films from this year are competing. India's Adarsh Gourav has been nominated for Best Actor for The White Tiger alongside Riz Ahmed, late Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Hopkins, Mads Mikkelsen and Tahar Rahim.
