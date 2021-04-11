BAFTA Craft Awards: Christopher Nolan's Tenet wins for visual effects, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom bags 2 wins

BAFTA awards in casting, costume, makeup and hair, production design, sound, special visual effects among others were announced on Saturday night.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) 2021 officially kicked off on Saturday night. This year the awards show has been spread out over two nights and the first night saw the crafts-focused awards being announced. Awards in casting, costume, makeup and hair, production design, sound, special visual effects, British short film and British short animation were announced.

Prince Williams was slated to make an appearance virtually, however, the Duke of Cambridge had to pull out of the awards show due to grandfather Prince Philip's demise on Friday. Bafta's first award night was held virtually from London's Royal Albert Hall and was hosted by BBC radio presenter Clara Amfo. Christopher Nolan's Tenet secured a win for Special Visual Effects, whereas Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis' Ma Rainey's Black Bottom swept the makeup and costume awards.

Check out the full Bafta winners list of the craft-focused categories:

Sound

Sound Of Metal, Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc - WINNER

Greyhound, Beau Borders, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, David Wyman

News Of The World, Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

Nomadland, Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder

Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

Special Visual Effects

Tenet, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley - WINNER

Greyhound, Pete Bebb, Nathan Mcguinness, Sebastian Von Overheidt

The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

Mulan, Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

The One And Only Ivan, Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

British Short Animation

The Owl And The Pussycat, Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf - WINNER

The Fire Next Time, Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe

The Song Of A Lost Boy, Daniel Quirke, Jamie Macdonald, Brid Arnstein

British Short Film

The Present, Farah Nabulsi - WINNER

Eyelash, Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Ike Newman

Lizard, Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies

Lucky Break, John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja

Miss Curvy, Ghada Eldemellawy

Production Design

Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale - WINNER

The Dig, Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald

The Father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

News Of The World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

Rebecca, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Makeup & Hair

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal - WINNER

The Dig, Jenny Shircore

Hillbilly Elegy, Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle

Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

Pinocchio, Mark Coulier

Costume Design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth - WINNER

Ammonite, Michael O'connor

The Dig, Alice Babidge

Emma, Alexandra Byrne

Mank, Trish Summerville

Casting

Rocks, Lucy Pardee - WINNER

Calm with Horses, Shaheen Baig

Judas and the Black Messiah, Alexa L. Fogel

Minari, Julia Kim

Promising Young Woman, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu

BAFTA 2021 film awards will be held on Sunday night where several top notch films from this year are competing. India's Adarsh Gourav has been nominated for Best Actor for The White Tiger alongside Riz Ahmed, late Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Hopkins, Mads Mikkelsen and Tahar Rahim.

ALSO READ: Adarsh Gourav thanks Ramin Bahrani for 'trusting' him as he gets BAFTA nod for The White Tiger

Share your comment ×