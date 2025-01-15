BAFTA Head Tightens Security Amidst Last Year’s Oppenheimer Prank? Find Out As Brutal Wildfires Could Have Impact On The Ceremony

The BAFTA Awards are just around the corner and will be raising its curtains soon after releasing the nominations list earlier today. Amidst the preparations, the team has also been making sure that no chaos is created, unlike the Oppenheimer prank last year.

The head of the event is tightening the security and conducting comprehensive reviews to avoid the breach. Moreover, with the wildfire engulfing parts of Los Angeles, the management team is taking all possible precautionary measures to support those affected by the flames.

Anna Higgs, the committee chairperson of BAFTA, opened up about the wildfires during the nominations event in the afternoon. She said, “We have a team in L.A. who run BAFTA North America. They’re a small but mighty team. And lots of our BAFTA members in the UK and globally are impacted by their friends and loved ones who live in LA. So we have been in constant contact and are working out the best ways to support them.”

Higgs further added, “We canceled the BAFTA tea party because we felt that was a really direct piece of action we could take quickly. And we’re monitoring the situation because it’s evolving minute by minute, let alone day by day.”

Meanwhile for the security protocols, the chairperson claimed that there would be enhanced security measures to leave out all kinds of faults at the ceremony.

She revealed, “We’ve conducted a comprehensive review. There will be enhanced security measures in place, but we obviously can’t talk about those because it would breach that security.”

As for the nominations, Conclave and Emilia Perez led the list with 12 and 11 nods, respectively.

