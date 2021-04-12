BAFTA honours Prince Philip with moving remembrance; States Duke occupies a special place in BAFTA history

Prince Philip was recently honoured at BAFTA awards 2021. The patron was regarded as the most special part of BAFTA’s history.

The BAFTA Awards recently paid tribute to Prince Philip, a day after passed away at Windsor Castle. The weekend award show honoured the late royal a day after his death with tributes during the broadcast. "Tonight we want to say on behalf of BAFTA that we are extremely saddened by the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on Friday," host Clara Amfo said on Saturday, according to Marie Claire UK. "The Duke was BAFTA's very first president over 60 years ago, and was the first in a line of royal patronages all the way through to BAFTA's current president, his grandson, the Duke of Cambridge."

Amfo added, "It was Prince Philip and Her Majesty the Queen's support throughout these years that in many ways allowed BAFTA, a leading charity in the arts, to continue in difficult times and to be here today in 2021 celebrating another outstanding year of achievement in film. The Duke of Edinburgh occupies a very special place in BAFTA history. He will be missed. Our thoughts are with the royal family." Philip is also included in the show's In Memoriam segment online.

If you missed it, Prince Philip’s grandson Prince William was also scheduled to give a speech during the award show but pulled out of the commitment due to the tragic demise of the Duke of Edinburgh. The late royal is currently lying at rest at Windsor Castle, where he and Queen Elizabeth have spent the majority of the past year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry reaches UK for late grandfather Prince Philip's funeral; Duke to follow THESE quarantine rules

Share your comment ×