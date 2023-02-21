BAFTA producer Nick Bullen backs Ariana DeBose after Twitter slams her rap at award show

BAFTA Awards , which have been in the news ever since, have been receiving backlash ever since it aired and now the news comes flying about how BAFTA producers stood up for Ariana DeBose when her performance was salted by audience members on Twitter.

During presenter Richard E. Grant's introductory speech, DeBose and her backup dancers exploded onto the stage. After belting out "We Are Family" and "Sisters Are Doing It for Themselves," the singer switched to an original rap that praised the female contenders for the awards which audience found for prompt and not planned properly.

Audience reaction

The song, however, instantly drew criticism online on Twitter from viewers who called it "awful" to watch. The trolling, according to Bullen, CEO of the British production firm Spun Gold, "spoke about how unjust and unfair it is for the audience to not appreciate any artist's hard work and go on to talk about how bad and not up to the mark the performance is."

Though the audience present at the BAFTA Awards might seem to have enjoyed every moment of it, it seems it didn’t prove the same for the viewers who were watching the performance from their home. The lyrics may have seemed awkward to viewers, and a clip of them was repeated endlessly on Twitter yesterday night, but the atmosphere in the room was more joyous. The Oscar-winning singer expressed her satisfaction to co-host Alison Hammond backstage, telling the host that she "made the British people applaud."

BAFTA Producer’s defense on behalf of Ariana DeBose's performance

“I think it’s incredibly unfair, to be honest. I absolutely loved it. Everybody I’ve spoken to who was in the room absolutely loved it. She’s a huge star; she was amazing. The songs she was singing are very familiar; the room was clapping, and people were sort of dancing to the music. That rap section in the middle, mentioning the women in the room, was because it’s been a great year for women in film, and we wanted to celebrate that. And here is a woman of colour who is at the absolute top of her game. And she’s opening the BAFTAs with a song that says so much on so many levels. All of those mentions, I felt, from the moment we were rehearsing it right through to the transmission last night, spoke to what we wanted to do,” he stated.