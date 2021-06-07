BAFTA TV Awards 2021 Winners: Michaela Coel and I May Destroy You win big; Paul Mescal takes home Best Actor

The Crown gets snubbed at BAFTA Awards 2021. I May Destroy You and Save Me Too bag major category honours. Check out the full winners list.

The BAFTA Television Awards 2021 were held on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at London’s Television Centre. The event was held in keeping with the COVID-19 protocols and hosted some of the biggest celebrities from British Television who walked the red carpet looking their best. The awards ceremony was hosted by actor-comedian, Richard Ayoade. Among the big winners of the night were Michaela Coel of I May Destroy You and Paul Mescal of Normal People who took home the leading actor honours.

Coel who won the Leading Actress honour, dedicated her win to the intimacy director and said, "I want to dedicate this award to the director of intimacy Ita O’Brien. Thank you for your existence in our industry, for making the space safe for creating physical, emotional, and professional boundaries so that we can make work about exploitation, loss of respect, about abuse of power, without being exploited or abused in the process", via Variety.

While Netflix's The Crown dominated in the nominations with one in almost every category, the show was snubbed at this year's BAFTAs as it took home none of the big wins. The show lost out to Save Me Too in the Best Drama Series category.

Small Axe is another show that managed to take home several wins including a Supporting Actor win for Malachi Kirby. I May Destroy You was also the big winner for the evening as it bagged Best Mini-series, Best Leading Actress as well as Best Direction and Editing honours. Check out the complete list of winners at BAFTA TV Awards 2021 below.

Leading Actress

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – WINNER

Letitia Wright, Small Axe

Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Hayley Squires, Adult Material

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Leading Actor

Paul Mescal, Normal People – WINNER

John Boyega, Small Axe

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Shaun Parkes, Small Axe

Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central

Drama Series

Save Me Too – WINNER

Gangs Of London

I Hate Suzie

The Crown

Single Drama

Sitting In Limbo – WINNER

Anthony

Bbw (On The Edge)

The Windermere Children

Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Big Narstie Show – WINNER

Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe

Rob & Romesh Vs

The Ranganation Production

Live Event

Springwatch 2020 – WINNER

Life Drawing Live!

The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance

The Third Day: Autumn

Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (as voted for by the public):

Britain’s Got Talent: Diversity perform a routine inspired by the events of 2020 – WINNER

Bridgerton: Penelope is revealed as Lady Whistledown

EastEnders: Gary kills Chantelle

Gogglebox: Reactions to Boris Johnson’s press conference

Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat: Mee-cro-wah-vay

The Mandalorian: Luke Skywalker arrives

Mini-Series

I May Destroy You – WINNER

Adult Material

Normal People

Small Axe

Reality & Constructed Factual

The School That Tried To End Racism – WINNER

Masterchef: The Professionals

Race Across The World

The Write Offs

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education – WINNER

Daisy Haggard, Breeders

Daisy May Cooper, This Country

Emma Mackey Sex Education

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam

Mae Martin, Feel Good

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Charlie Cooper, This Country – WINNER

Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education

Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner

Reece Shearsmith, Inside No.9

Supporting Actor

Malachi Kirby, Small Axe – WINNER

Kunal Nayyar, Criminal: UK

Michael Sheen, Quiz

Micheal Ward, Small Axe

Rupert Everett, Adult Material

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Supporting Actress

Rakie Ayola, Anthony – WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie

Siena Kelly, Adult Material

Sophie Okonedo, Criminal: Uk

Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You

Scripted Comedy

Inside No. 9 – WINNER

Ghosts

Man Like Mobeen

This Country

International

Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville) – WINNER

Little America

Lovecraft Country

Unorthodox

Single Documentary

Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville) – WINNER

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me

Surviving Covid

BAFTA TV Craft Awards (ceremony held May 24)

Emerging Talent: Fiction

Georgi Banks-Davies (Director), I Hate Suzie – WINNER

Harry Tulley (Dubbing Mixer), Anthony

Stephen S. Thompson (Writer), Sitting in Limbo

William Stefan Smith (Director), On the Edge: BBW

Emerging Talent: Factual

Marian Mohamed (Director) Defending Digga D – WINNER

Ashley Francis-Roy (Shooting Producer/Director) Damilola: The Boy Next Door& The Real Eastenders

Jessica Kelly (Director) The Schools that Chain Boys & Silicon Valley’s Online Slave Market

Kandise Abiola (Producer) Terms & Conditions: A UK Drill Story

Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran, Small Axe – WINNER

Rosa Dias, Sex Education

James Keast, Belgravia

Amy Roberts, The Crown

Director: Factual

Teresa Griffiths, Lee Miller – A Life on the Front Line – WINNER

Xavier Alford, Locked in: Breaking the Silence (Storyville)

James Bluemel, Once Upon a Time in Iraq

Deeyah Khan, America’s War on Abortion (Exposure)

Director: Fiction

Michaela Coel, Sam Miller, I May Destroy You – WINNER

Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People

Benjamin Caron, The Crown (episode 3)

Steve McQueen, Small Axe

Editing: Fiction

Editing Team, I May Destroy You – WINNER

Chris Dickens, Steve McQueen, Small Axe

Nathan Nugent, Normal People (episode 5)

Pia Di Ciaula, Quiz

Writer: Comedy

Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal – WINNER

Charlie Brooker, Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe

Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper, This Country

Writing Team, Ghosts

Writer: Drama

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – WINNER

Alastair Siddons, Steve Mcqueen, Small Axe

Lucy Kirkwood, Adult Material

Lucy Prebble, I Hate Suzie

Make Up & Hair Design

Jojo Williams, Small Axe – WINNER

Bethany Swan, I May Destroy You

Cate Hall, The Crown

Louise Coles, Sarah Nuth, Lorraine Glynn, Erin Ayanian, The Great

Original Music

Harry Escott, Roadkill – WINNER

Cristobal Tapia De Veer, The Third Day (Episode 3)

Scott Salinas, Baghdad Central

Martin Phipps, The Crown

Photography & Lighting

Shabier Kirchner, Small Axe – WINNER

Ed Rutherford, Little Birds

Rob Hardy, Devs

Suzie Lavelle, Normal People

Production Design

Helen Scott, Small Axe – WINNER

Joel Collins, His Dark Materials

Matt Gant, Megan Bosaw, Gangs Of London

Samantha Harley, Alexandra Slade, Sex Education

Scripted Casting

Gary Davy, Small Axe – WINNER

Kate Rhodes James, Baghdad Central

Lauren Evans, Sex Education

Shaheen Baig, The Third Day

Sound: Fiction

Jon Thomas, Gareth Bull, James Ridgway, Dillon Bennett, Eilam Hoffman, His Dark Materials (Episode 7) – WINNER

Niall O'Sullivan, Steve Fanagan, Niall Brady, Normal People

Paul Cotterell, James Harrison, Ronald Bailey, Small Axe

Sound Team, The Crown

Special, Visual & Graphic Effects

Russell Dodgson, James Whitlam, Jean-Clement Soret, Robert Harrington, Dan May, Brian Fisher, His Dark Materials – WINNER

Ben Turner, Reece Ewing, Chris Reynolds, Asa Shoul, Framestore, Untold Studios, The Crown

Michael Illingworth, Oliver Milburn, Danny Hargreaves, Oliver Ogneux, Laura Usaite, Pedrom Dadgostar, War Of The Worlds

Milk Visual Effects, Dneg Tv, Freefolk, Goodbye Kansas Studios, Greg Fisher, Dave Houghton, Curse

