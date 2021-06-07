  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BAFTA TV Awards 2021 Winners: Michaela Coel and I May Destroy You win big; Paul Mescal takes home Best Actor

The Crown gets snubbed at BAFTA Awards 2021. I May Destroy You and Save Me Too bag major category honours. Check out the full winners list.
11818 reads Mumbai Updated: June 7, 2021 07:17 pm
Michaela Coel, Paul Mescal take home acting honours at BAFTA Awards BAFTA TV Awards 2021 Full Winners List
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The BAFTA Television Awards 2021 were held on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at London’s Television Centre. The event was held in keeping with the COVID-19 protocols and hosted some of the biggest celebrities from British Television who walked the red carpet looking their best. The awards ceremony was hosted by actor-comedian, Richard Ayoade. Among the big winners of the night were Michaela Coel of I May Destroy You and Paul Mescal of Normal People who took home the leading actor honours.

Coel who won the Leading Actress honour, dedicated her win to the intimacy director and said, "I want to dedicate this award to the director of intimacy Ita O’Brien. Thank you for your existence in our industry, for making the space safe for creating physical, emotional, and professional boundaries so that we can make work about exploitation, loss of respect, about abuse of power, without being exploited or abused in the process", via Variety.

While Netflix's The Crown dominated in the nominations with one in almost every category, the show was snubbed at this year's BAFTAs as it took home none of the big wins. The show lost out to Save Me Too in the Best Drama Series category.

Small Axe is another show that managed to take home several wins including a Supporting Actor win for Malachi Kirby. I May Destroy You was also the big winner for the evening as it bagged Best Mini-series, Best Leading Actress as well as Best Direction and Editing honours. Check out the complete list of winners at BAFTA TV Awards 2021 below.

Leading Actress

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – WINNER
Letitia Wright, Small Axe
Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Hayley Squires, Adult Material
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Leading Actor

Paul Mescal, Normal People – WINNER
John Boyega, Small Axe
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Shaun Parkes, Small Axe
Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central

Drama Series

Save Me Too – WINNER
Gangs Of London
I Hate Suzie
The Crown

Single Drama

Sitting In Limbo – WINNER
Anthony
Bbw (On The Edge)
The Windermere Children

Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Big Narstie Show – WINNER
Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe
Rob & Romesh Vs
The Ranganation Production

Live Event

Springwatch 2020 – WINNER
Life Drawing Live!
The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance
The Third Day: Autumn

Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (as voted for by the public):

Britain’s Got Talent: Diversity perform a routine inspired by the events of 2020 – WINNER
Bridgerton: Penelope is revealed as Lady Whistledown
EastEnders: Gary kills Chantelle
Gogglebox: Reactions to Boris Johnson’s press conference
Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat: Mee-cro-wah-vay
The Mandalorian: Luke Skywalker arrives

Mini-Series

I May Destroy You – WINNER
Adult Material
Normal People
Small Axe

Reality & Constructed Factual

The School That Tried To End Racism – WINNER
Masterchef: The Professionals
Race Across The World
The Write Offs

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education – WINNER
Daisy Haggard, Breeders
Daisy May Cooper, This Country
Emma Mackey Sex Education
Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam
Mae Martin, Feel Good

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Charlie Cooper, This Country – WINNER
Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen
Joseph Gilgun, Brassic
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner
Reece Shearsmith, Inside No.9

Supporting Actor

Malachi Kirby, Small Axe – WINNER
Kunal Nayyar, Criminal: UK
Michael Sheen, Quiz
Micheal Ward, Small Axe
Rupert Everett, Adult Material
Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Supporting Actress

Rakie Ayola, Anthony – WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie
Siena Kelly, Adult Material
Sophie Okonedo, Criminal: Uk
Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You

Scripted Comedy

Inside No. 9 – WINNER
Ghosts
Man Like Mobeen
This Country

International

Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville) – WINNER
Little America
Lovecraft Country
Unorthodox

Single Documentary

Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville) – WINNER
American Murder: The Family Next Door
Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me
Surviving Covid

BAFTA TV Craft Awards (ceremony held May 24)

Emerging Talent: Fiction

Georgi Banks-Davies (Director), I Hate Suzie – WINNER
Harry Tulley (Dubbing Mixer), Anthony
Stephen S. Thompson (Writer), Sitting in Limbo
William Stefan Smith (Director), On the Edge: BBW

Emerging Talent: Factual

Marian Mohamed (Director) Defending Digga D – WINNER
Ashley Francis-Roy (Shooting Producer/Director) Damilola: The Boy Next Door& The Real Eastenders
Jessica Kelly (Director) The Schools that Chain Boys & Silicon Valley’s Online Slave Market
Kandise Abiola (Producer) Terms & Conditions: A UK Drill Story

Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran, Small Axe – WINNER
Rosa Dias, Sex Education
James Keast, Belgravia
Amy Roberts, The Crown

Director: Factual

Teresa Griffiths, Lee Miller – A Life on the Front Line – WINNER
Xavier Alford, Locked in: Breaking the Silence (Storyville)
James Bluemel, Once Upon a Time in Iraq
Deeyah Khan, America’s War on Abortion (Exposure)

Director: Fiction

Michaela Coel, Sam Miller, I May Destroy You – WINNER
Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People
Benjamin Caron, The Crown (episode 3)
Steve McQueen, Small Axe

Editing: Fiction

Editing Team, I May Destroy You – WINNER
Chris Dickens, Steve McQueen, Small Axe
Nathan Nugent, Normal People (episode 5)
Pia Di Ciaula, Quiz

Writer: Comedy

Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal – WINNER
Charlie Brooker, Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe
Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper, This Country
Writing Team, Ghosts

Writer: Drama

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – WINNER
Alastair Siddons, Steve Mcqueen, Small Axe
Lucy Kirkwood, Adult Material
Lucy Prebble, I Hate Suzie

Make Up & Hair Design

Jojo Williams, Small Axe – WINNER
Bethany Swan, I May Destroy You
Cate Hall, The Crown
Louise Coles, Sarah Nuth, Lorraine Glynn, Erin Ayanian, The Great

Original Music

Harry Escott, Roadkill – WINNER
Cristobal Tapia De Veer, The Third Day (Episode 3)
Scott Salinas, Baghdad Central
Martin Phipps, The Crown

Photography & Lighting

Shabier Kirchner, Small Axe – WINNER
Ed Rutherford, Little Birds
Rob Hardy, Devs
Suzie Lavelle, Normal People

Production Design

Helen Scott, Small Axe – WINNER
Joel Collins, His Dark Materials
Matt Gant, Megan Bosaw, Gangs Of London
Samantha Harley, Alexandra Slade, Sex Education

Scripted Casting

Gary Davy, Small Axe – WINNER
Kate Rhodes James, Baghdad Central
Lauren Evans, Sex Education
Shaheen Baig, The Third Day

Sound: Fiction

Jon Thomas, Gareth Bull, James Ridgway, Dillon Bennett, Eilam Hoffman, His Dark Materials (Episode 7) – WINNER
Niall O'Sullivan, Steve Fanagan, Niall Brady, Normal People
Paul Cotterell, James Harrison, Ronald Bailey, Small Axe
Sound Team, The Crown

Special, Visual & Graphic Effects

Russell Dodgson, James Whitlam, Jean-Clement Soret, Robert Harrington, Dan May, Brian Fisher, His Dark Materials – WINNER
Ben Turner, Reece Ewing, Chris Reynolds, Asa Shoul, Framestore, Untold Studios, The Crown
Michael Illingworth, Oliver Milburn, Danny Hargreaves, Oliver Ogneux, Laura Usaite, Pedrom Dadgostar, War Of The Worlds
Milk Visual Effects, Dneg Tv, Freefolk, Goodbye Kansas Studios, Greg Fisher, Dave Houghton, Curse

ALSO READ: BAFTA honours Prince Philip with moving remembrance; States Duke occupies a special place in BAFTA history

Credits :BAFTA TV Awards 2021,Getty Images

You may like these
Princess Eugenie congratulates cousin Prince Harry & Meghan Markle on the birth of baby Lilibet Diana
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did THIS first after welcoming Lilibet Diana and it includes the royal family
Ben Affleck’s father has ‘no idea’ about his rumoured relationship with Jennifer Lopez; Deets inside
Quentin Tarantino contemplates early retirement from Hollywood: Most directors have horrible last movies
Kate Middleton & Prince William congratulate Prince Harry & Meghan Markle on the ‘arrival of baby Lili’
Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family is ‘delighted’ about Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s baby Lilibet Diana