BAFTA TV Awards 2021 Winners: Michaela Coel and I May Destroy You win big; Paul Mescal takes home Best Actor
The BAFTA Television Awards 2021 were held on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at London’s Television Centre. The event was held in keeping with the COVID-19 protocols and hosted some of the biggest celebrities from British Television who walked the red carpet looking their best. The awards ceremony was hosted by actor-comedian, Richard Ayoade. Among the big winners of the night were Michaela Coel of I May Destroy You and Paul Mescal of Normal People who took home the leading actor honours.
Coel who won the Leading Actress honour, dedicated her win to the intimacy director and said, "I want to dedicate this award to the director of intimacy Ita O’Brien. Thank you for your existence in our industry, for making the space safe for creating physical, emotional, and professional boundaries so that we can make work about exploitation, loss of respect, about abuse of power, without being exploited or abused in the process", via Variety.
While Netflix's The Crown dominated in the nominations with one in almost every category, the show was snubbed at this year's BAFTAs as it took home none of the big wins. The show lost out to Save Me Too in the Best Drama Series category.
Small Axe is another show that managed to take home several wins including a Supporting Actor win for Malachi Kirby. I May Destroy You was also the big winner for the evening as it bagged Best Mini-series, Best Leading Actress as well as Best Direction and Editing honours. Check out the complete list of winners at BAFTA TV Awards 2021 below.
Leading Actress
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – WINNER
Letitia Wright, Small Axe
Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Hayley Squires, Adult Material
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Leading Actor
Paul Mescal, Normal People – WINNER
John Boyega, Small Axe
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Shaun Parkes, Small Axe
Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central
Drama Series
Save Me Too – WINNER
Gangs Of London
I Hate Suzie
The Crown
Single Drama
Sitting In Limbo – WINNER
Anthony
Bbw (On The Edge)
The Windermere Children
Comedy Entertainment Programme
The Big Narstie Show – WINNER
Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe
Rob & Romesh Vs
The Ranganation Production
Live Event
Springwatch 2020 – WINNER
Life Drawing Live!
The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance
The Third Day: Autumn
Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (as voted for by the public):
Britain’s Got Talent: Diversity perform a routine inspired by the events of 2020 – WINNER
Bridgerton: Penelope is revealed as Lady Whistledown
EastEnders: Gary kills Chantelle
Gogglebox: Reactions to Boris Johnson’s press conference
Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat: Mee-cro-wah-vay
The Mandalorian: Luke Skywalker arrives
Mini-Series
I May Destroy You – WINNER
Adult Material
Normal People
Small Axe
Reality & Constructed Factual
The School That Tried To End Racism – WINNER
Masterchef: The Professionals
Race Across The World
The Write Offs
Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education – WINNER
Daisy Haggard, Breeders
Daisy May Cooper, This Country
Emma Mackey Sex Education
Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam
Mae Martin, Feel Good
Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
Charlie Cooper, This Country – WINNER
Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen
Joseph Gilgun, Brassic
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner
Reece Shearsmith, Inside No.9
Supporting Actor
Malachi Kirby, Small Axe – WINNER
Kunal Nayyar, Criminal: UK
Michael Sheen, Quiz
Micheal Ward, Small Axe
Rupert Everett, Adult Material
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Supporting Actress
Rakie Ayola, Anthony – WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie
Siena Kelly, Adult Material
Sophie Okonedo, Criminal: Uk
Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You
Scripted Comedy
Inside No. 9 – WINNER
Ghosts
Man Like Mobeen
This Country
International
Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville) – WINNER
Little America
Lovecraft Country
Unorthodox
Single Documentary
Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville) – WINNER
American Murder: The Family Next Door
Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me
Surviving Covid
BAFTA TV Craft Awards (ceremony held May 24)
Emerging Talent: Fiction
Georgi Banks-Davies (Director), I Hate Suzie – WINNER
Harry Tulley (Dubbing Mixer), Anthony
Stephen S. Thompson (Writer), Sitting in Limbo
William Stefan Smith (Director), On the Edge: BBW
Emerging Talent: Factual
Marian Mohamed (Director) Defending Digga D – WINNER
Ashley Francis-Roy (Shooting Producer/Director) Damilola: The Boy Next Door& The Real Eastenders
Jessica Kelly (Director) The Schools that Chain Boys & Silicon Valley’s Online Slave Market
Kandise Abiola (Producer) Terms & Conditions: A UK Drill Story
Costume Design
Jacqueline Durran, Small Axe – WINNER
Rosa Dias, Sex Education
James Keast, Belgravia
Amy Roberts, The Crown
Director: Factual
Teresa Griffiths, Lee Miller – A Life on the Front Line – WINNER
Xavier Alford, Locked in: Breaking the Silence (Storyville)
James Bluemel, Once Upon a Time in Iraq
Deeyah Khan, America’s War on Abortion (Exposure)
Director: Fiction
Michaela Coel, Sam Miller, I May Destroy You – WINNER
Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People
Benjamin Caron, The Crown (episode 3)
Steve McQueen, Small Axe
Editing: Fiction
Editing Team, I May Destroy You – WINNER
Chris Dickens, Steve McQueen, Small Axe
Nathan Nugent, Normal People (episode 5)
Pia Di Ciaula, Quiz
Writer: Comedy
Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal – WINNER
Charlie Brooker, Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe
Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper, This Country
Writing Team, Ghosts
Writer: Drama
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – WINNER
Alastair Siddons, Steve Mcqueen, Small Axe
Lucy Kirkwood, Adult Material
Lucy Prebble, I Hate Suzie
Make Up & Hair Design
Jojo Williams, Small Axe – WINNER
Bethany Swan, I May Destroy You
Cate Hall, The Crown
Louise Coles, Sarah Nuth, Lorraine Glynn, Erin Ayanian, The Great
Original Music
Harry Escott, Roadkill – WINNER
Cristobal Tapia De Veer, The Third Day (Episode 3)
Scott Salinas, Baghdad Central
Martin Phipps, The Crown
Photography & Lighting
Shabier Kirchner, Small Axe – WINNER
Ed Rutherford, Little Birds
Rob Hardy, Devs
Suzie Lavelle, Normal People
Production Design
Helen Scott, Small Axe – WINNER
Joel Collins, His Dark Materials
Matt Gant, Megan Bosaw, Gangs Of London
Samantha Harley, Alexandra Slade, Sex Education
Scripted Casting
Gary Davy, Small Axe – WINNER
Kate Rhodes James, Baghdad Central
Lauren Evans, Sex Education
Shaheen Baig, The Third Day
Sound: Fiction
Jon Thomas, Gareth Bull, James Ridgway, Dillon Bennett, Eilam Hoffman, His Dark Materials (Episode 7) – WINNER
Niall O'Sullivan, Steve Fanagan, Niall Brady, Normal People
Paul Cotterell, James Harrison, Ronald Bailey, Small Axe
Sound Team, The Crown
Special, Visual & Graphic Effects
Russell Dodgson, James Whitlam, Jean-Clement Soret, Robert Harrington, Dan May, Brian Fisher, His Dark Materials – WINNER
Ben Turner, Reece Ewing, Chris Reynolds, Asa Shoul, Framestore, Untold Studios, The Crown
Michael Illingworth, Oliver Milburn, Danny Hargreaves, Oliver Ogneux, Laura Usaite, Pedrom Dadgostar, War Of The Worlds
Milk Visual Effects, Dneg Tv, Freefolk, Goodbye Kansas Studios, Greg Fisher, Dave Houghton, Curse
