BAFTA TV Awards 2023 Winners: From Kate Winslet to Ben Whishaw, here is the full winner list
The 2023 British Academy Television Awards was held on 14 May 2023 at the Royal Festival Hall in London, to recognise the excellence in British television of 2022.
On May 14, 2023, the prestigious 2023 British Academy Television Awards took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London. This grand event aimed to honor the exceptional achievements in British television throughout 2022. The nominations for these awards were revealed on March 22, 2023, simultaneously with the nominations for the 2023 British Academy Television Craft Awards. On April 18, 2023, the public was thrilled to learn about the nominees for the Memorable Moment category, as they had the opportunity to cast their votes. The Responder, a captivating BBC One drama, garnered the highest number of nominations, securing four in total.
Hosting the ceremony were the talented comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, while BBC One had the privilege of broadcasting this remarkable event.
The Winners
Drama series
Bad Sisters - Winner
The Responder
Sherwood
Somewhere Boy
Mini-series
A Spy Among Friends
Mood - Winner
The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe
This is Going to Hurt
International
The Bear (Disney Plus)
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) - Winner
Wednesday (Netflix)
Oussekine (Itineraire)
Pachinko (Apple TV Plus)
The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)
Leading actress
Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too (Sky Atlantic)
Imelda Staunton – The Crown (Netflix)
Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth (Channel 4) - Winner
Maxine Peake – Anne (Channel 4)
Sarah Lancashire – Julia (Sky Atlantic)
Vicky McClure – Without Sin (ITVX)
Leading actor
Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (BBC One) - Winner
Chaske Spencer – The English (BBC Two)
Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders (BBC One)
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV Plus)
Martin Freeman – The Responder (BBC One)
Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV Plus)
Female performance in a comedy programme
Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)
Diane Morgan – Cunk on Earth (BBC Two)
Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons (Dave)
Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia (BBC Three)
Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls (Channel 4) - Winner
Taj Atwal – Hullraisers (Channel 4)
Male performance in a comedy programme
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
Jon Pointing – Big Boys (Channel 4)
Josept Gilgun – Brassic (Sky Max)
Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One) - Winner
Matt Berry – What We Do In The Shadows (Disney Plus)
Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws (BBC One
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses (Apple TV Plus)
Josh Finan – The Responder (BBC One)
Salim Daw – The Crown (Netflix)
Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)
Will Sharpe – The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)
Supporting actress
Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder (BBC One)
Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters (Apple TV Plus) - Winner
Fiona Shaw – Andor (Disney Plus)
Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy (Netflix)
Lesley Manville – Sherwood (BBC One)
Saffron Hocking – Top Boy (Netflix)
Entertainment performance
Big Zuu – Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)
Claudia Winkleman – The Traitors (BBC One) - Winner
Lee Mack – The 1% Club (ITV1)
Mo Gilligan – The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan (Channel 4)
Rosie Jones – Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard (Channel 4)
Sue Perkins – Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Netflix)
Specialist factual
Aids: The Unheard Tapes (BBC Two)
The Green Planet (BBC One)
How to Survive a Dictator With Munya Chawawa (Channel 4)
Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone (iPlayer) - Winner
Reality and constructed factual
Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams (BBC One)
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (BBC Three)
The Traitors (BBC One) - Winner
We Are Black and British (BBC Two)
Daytime
The Chase (ITV)
The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit (BBC One) - Winner
Scam Interceptors (BBC One)
Current affairs
Afghanistan: No Country for Women: Exposure (ITV1)
Children of the Taliban (Channel 4) - Winner
The Crossing: Exposure (ITV1)
Mariupol: The People’s Story – Panorama (BBC One)
Entertainment programme
Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)
Later … With Jools Holland (BBC Two)
The Masked Singer (ITV) - Winner
Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)
Scripted comedy
Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)
Big Boys (Channel 4)
Derry Girls (Channel 4) - Winner
Ghosts (BBC One)
Comedy entertainment programme
Friday Night Live (Channel 4) - Winner
The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)
Taskmaster (Channel 4)
Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)
Short form programme
Always, Asifa (Together TV)
Biscuitland (All 4)
How to Be A Person (E4) - Winner
Kingpin Cribs (YouTube/Channel 4)
Factual series
Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime (Channel 4)
Libby, Are You Home Yet? (Sky Crime) - Winner
Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi (Netflix)
Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing (ITV1)
Features
Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)
Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back (Channel 4) - Winner
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live (ITV1)
The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan (BBC Two)
Live event
Concert for Ukraine (ITV1)
Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace (BBC One) - Winner
The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II (BBC One)
News coverage
BBC News at 10: Russia Invades Ukraine (BBC One)
Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv (Channel 4) - Winner
Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview (ITV1)
Single documentary
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (Sky Documentaries)
Escape from Kabul Airport (BBC Two)
Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story (BBC Two)
The Real Mo Farah (BBC One) - Winner
Single drama
I Am Ruth (Channel 4) - Winner
The House (Netflix)
Life and Death in the Warehouse (BBC Three)
Soap and continuing drama
Casualty (BBC One) - Winner
EastEnders (BBC One)
Emmerdale (ITV1)
Sport
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (BBC One)
UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 (BBC One) - Winner
Wimbledon 2022 (BBC)
