BAFTA TV Awards 2025: Baby Reindeer Leads the Pack; See the Full List of Nominees Here
BAFTA TV Awards has just released its full list of nominees. Read on to learn the names that might win their year’s accolades.
The BAFTA TV Awards are among the most anticipated events of the year. While fans eagerly await the list of nominees and the final results each year, BAFTA has just released its nominations for 2025.
The 2025 BAFTA Awards look promising, featuring some big names from streaming platforms, including Baby Reindeer and Mr. Bates vs The Post Office—two titles that also happen to be the top contenders this year.
If you're eager to know the nominees, let's dive into the full list without further delay.
Leading Actor
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- Martin Freeman - The Responder (BBC One)
- Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
- Toby Jones - Mr Bates vs The Post Office (ITV1)
- David Tennant - Rivals (Disney+)
Leading Actress
- Billie Piper - Scoop (Netflix)
- Anna Maxwell Martin - Until I Kill You (ITV1)
- Lola Petticrew - Say Nothing (Disney+)
- Marisa Abela - Industry (BBC One)
- Monica Dolan - Mr Bates vs The Post Office (ITV1)
- Sharon D Clarke - Mr Loverman (BBC One)
Supporting Actor
- Christopher Chung - Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- Damian Lewis - Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (BBC One)
- Jonathan Pryce - Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- McKinley Belcher III - Eric (Netflix)
- Ariyon Bakare - Mr Loverman (BBC One)
Supporting Actress
- Katherine Parkinson - Rivals (Disney+)
- Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
- Maxine Peake - Say Nothing - (Disney+)
- Monica Dolan - Sherwood (BBC One)
- Nava Mau - Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
- Sue Johnston - Truelove (Channel 4)
Male Performance in a Comedy
- Bilal Hasna - Extraordinary (Disney+)
- Dylan Thomas-Smith - G'Wed (ITV2)
- Danny Dyer - Mr Bigstuff (Sky Comedy)
- Nabhaan Rizwan - Kaos – Sister (Netflix)
- Oliver Savell- Changing Ends (ITV1)
- Phil Dunning - Smoggie Queens (BBC Three)
Female Performance in a Comedy
- Kate O'Flynn - Everyone Else Burns (Channel 4
- Ruth Jones - Gavin & Stacey: The Finale (BBC One)
- Sophie Willan - Alma's Not Normal (BBC Two)
- Anjana Vasan - We Are Lady Parts (Channel 4)
- Lolly Adefope - The Franchise (Sky Comedy)
- Nicola Coughlan - Big Mood (Channel 4)
Entertainment Performance
- Anthony McPartlin, Declan Donnelly - Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - (ITV1)
- Claudia Winkleman - The Traitors (BBC One)
- Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)
- Joe Lycett Late Night Lycett - (Channel 4)
- Romesh Ranganathan, Rob Beckett Rob & Romesh Vs (Sky Max)
- Stacey Solomon Sort Your Life Out - (BBC One)
Drama Series
- Blue Lights - BBC One
- Sherwood - BBC One
- Supacell - Netflix
- Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light - BBC One
Limited Drama
- Baby Reindeer - Netflix
- Lost Boys And Fairies - BBC One
- Mr Bates Vs The Post Office - ITV1
- One Day - Netflix
Soap
- Casualty (BBC One)
- Coronation Street (ITV1)
- EastEnders (BBC One)
Single Documentary
- Hell Jumper - BBC Two
- Tell Them You Love Me - Sky Documentaries
- Ukraine: Enemy In The Woods - BBC Two
- Undercover: Exposing The Far Right - Channel 4
Writer: Comedy
- Alma's Not Normal - BBC Two
- Brassic - Sky Max
- G'wed - ITV2
- Ludwig - BBC One
Factual Entertainment
- In Vogue: The 90s - Disney+
- Race Across The World - BBC One
- Rob And Rylan's Grand Tour - BBC Two
- Sort Your Life Out - BBC One
Reality
- Dragons' Den - BBC One
- The Jury: Murder Trial – Channel 4
- Love Is Blind – Netflix
- The Traitors – BBC One
Entertainment Programme
- The 1% Club - ITV1
- Michael Mcintyre's Big Show - BBC One
- Taskmaster - Channel 4
- Would I Lie To You? - BBC One
Daytime
- Clive Myrie's Caribbean Adventure - BBC Two
- Loose Women - ITV1
- Morning Live - BBC One
- Richard Osman's House Of Games - BBC Two
International
- After The Party - Channel 4
- Colin From Accounts - BBC Two
- Say Nothing - Disney+
- Shōgun - Disney+
- True Detective: Night Country - Sky Atlantic
- You Are Not Alone: Fighting The Wolfpack - Netflix
Live Event Coverage
- D-Day 80: Tribute To The Fallen - BBC One
- Glastonbury 2024 - BBC Two
- Last Night Of The Proms - BBC Two
Current Affairs
- Life and Death in Gaza (Storyville) - BBC Two
- Maternity: Broken Trust (Exposure) - ITV1
- State of Rage - Channel 4
- Ukraine's War: The Other Side - ITV1
Factual Series
- American Nightmare - Netflix
- Freddie Flintoff's Field Of Dreams On Tour - BBC One
- The Push: Murder On The Cliff - Channel 4
- To Catch A Copper - Channel 4
Short form
- Brown Brit - Channel 4
- Peaked - Channel 4
- Quiet Life - BBC Three
- Spud - BBC Three
Specialist Factual
- Atomic People - BBC Two
- Billy & Molly: An Otter Love - National Geographic
- Children of the Cult - ITV1
- Miners' Strike 1984: The Battle For Britain - Channel 4
News Coverage
- BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special - BBC News/BBC One
- Channel 4 News: Inside Sednaya – The Fall Of Assad Channel 4 News/Channel 4
- Channel 4 News: Undercover Inside Reform's Campaign – Channel 4 News/Channel 4
Sports coverage
- Euro 2024 - BBC Sport/BBC One
- Paris 2024 Olympics - BBC Sport/BBC One
- Wimbledon 2024 - BBC Sport/Wimbledon Broadcast Services/BBC One
Memorable moment
- Bridgerton - "THE" carriage scene where Colin admits his true feelings for Penelope (Netflix)
- Gavin & Stacey: The Finale - Smithy's Wedding: Mick Stands Up - BBC One
- Mr Bates Vs The Post Office - Jo Hamilton phones the Horizon helpline (ITV1)
- Rivals - Rupert Campbell-Black and Sarah Stratton are caught in a game of naked tennis (Disney+)
- Strictly Come Dancing - Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell Waltz to You'll Never Walk Alone (BBC One)
- The Traitors - "Paul isn't my son… but Ross is!" (BBC One)
