BAFTA winner Emma Mackey will not reprise her role as Maeve in Sex Education 5?

Emma Mackey became popular by playing the character of Maeve Wiley in Netflix’s popular show Sex Education. However, unfortunately for her fans, the actress might not be a part of Sex Education 5. Yes, you read that right – Mackey will not reprise her role in the upcoming seasons of the show. The actress confirmed this at the 2023 BAFTAs . Continue reading to find out what she has to say.

As per Just Jared, Emma Mackey was asked about her return to the comedy-drama series in the upcoming season. Responding to the question, the 27-year-old British-French actress told RadioTimes, “Season 5? I’ve just finished the fourth one last week!” Adding further, she said, “No, I don’t think I’ll be in season 5. I’ve said goodbye to Maeve.” So, it looks like Sex Education season 4 will be the last time when we get to see Mackey play Maeve on screen.

In fact, last week, Emma’s co-star from the show Ncuti Gatwa, who plays the role of Eric Effiong hinted about leaving it too. Sharing a picture of the door of his trailer with Eric’s name written on it, the actor wrote in an Instagram caption, “Last day. Last time. Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength.”

Both Emma and Ncuti will share screen space once again in the upcoming Barbie movie together.

Emma Mackey’s wins the Rising Star Awards at BAFTA 2023

Emma Mackey was awarded the EE Rising Star Award at the 2023 BAFTA Awards that took place on Sunday, February 19, 2023, in London. She was honoured with the recognition for her role in the Emily Bronte biopic. Accepting the award, she said, “I didn't prepare anything! Thank you BAFTA, thank you EE, thank you to everyone who voted." She also added that she was proud to be nominated alongside other contenders like her Sex Education co-star Aimee Lou Wood, and Daryl McCormack, Sheila Atim, and Naomie Ackie.