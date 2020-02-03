BAFTAs 2020: Joaquin Phoenix hits back at the awards in acceptance speech; takes a stand for people of colour

Joaquin Phoenix made sure to talk about the lack of diversity in his acceptance speech at the BAFTAs 2020 as he took home the BAFTA for Best Actor for Joker. Read Joaquin's inspiring, riveting full speech below.

Joaquin Phoenix is currently the hottest thing walking on the planet right now as the award season is all about Mr. Joker. That's right! Joaquin's stupendous act as Arthur Fleck in the Todd Phillips directorial has won hearts all around the world and no one can deny the fact that the 43-year-old actor is currently the frontrunner to take home the Oscar for Best Actor. Furthermore, solidifying his position is the fact that Phoenix took home the Best Actor trophy at BAFTAs 2020, beating out Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood), Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Adam Driver (Marriage Story) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

However, Joaquin used the platform to make a staunch statement on BAFTAs lack of diversity in its nominations list. Accepting the Best Actor win, Phoenix began, "I feel conflicted because so many of my fellow actors that are deserving don’t have that same privilege. I think that we send a very clear message to people of color that you’re not welcome here," and added, "I think that’s the message that we’re sending to people that have contributed so much to our medium and our industry, and in ways that we benefit from."

Joaquin was also quick to note that he too was a part of the problem proclaiming, "I don’t think anybody wants a handout or preferential treatment, although that’s what we give ourselves every year. I think people just want to be acknowledged, appreciated and respected for their work. This is not a self-righteous condemnation because I’m ashamed to say that I’m part of the problem. I have not done everything in my power to ensure that the sets I work on are inclusive, but I think it’s more than just having sets that are multicultural."

"We have to do the hard work to truly understand systemic racism. I think it is the obligation of the people that have created and perpetuate and benefit from a system of oppression to be the ones that dismantle it. So that’s on us," Phoenix concluded his inspiring, riveting speech that stunned the audience to silence at the Royal Albert Hall.

