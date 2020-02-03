BAFTAs 2020: Renee Zellweger BREAKS DOWN during co star Jessie Buckley's performance & For Sama’s win

Renee Zellweger broke down at BAFTAs 2020 during co-star Jessie Buckley's performance and welled up again when For Sama received the award for Best Documentary. Read on to know more.

It was an emotional night for Renee Zellweger at BAFTAs. The 50-year-old Hollywood star, who won the Best Actress award for her Judy Garland role in the film Judy, was seen welling up in the audience during more than one occasion at the ceremony. The actress was seen wiping her eyes during the performance of her Judy co-star Jessie Buckley. Buckley plays the role of her assistant, Rosalyn Wilder, in the film. The Irish actress sang her song Glasgow from the soundtrack to her film Wild Rose and Zellweger was seen crying in the audience.

During an interaction with presenter Edith Bowman about Buckley’s performance, the Zellweger admitted that she was “blubbering” during her stunning performance. She also mentioned that she knew her co-actor was nervous before her rendition. Speaking about her own award, she stated that it was all very emotional for her to register. Her fans also noticed that the singer was unable to contain her emotions throughout the night. Not just during Buckley’s performance and while accepting her award, some also pointed out that she got really emotional when For Sama received the award for Best Documentary.

Renee was crying at the winners For Sama - who just won best documentary. The award was dedicated to the "great people of Syria, the great doctors and nurses helping... please let them hear your voice". #EEBAFTAs — Chi Chi Izundu (@blondeafro) February 2, 2020

Don’t blame Renée Zellweger for crying at everything she’s flown all the way to the UK just for some BAFTA seat planner to seat her right next to her ex, one Bradley Cooper, who doesn’t even have a beard anymore!!! — Sophie Wilkinson (@sophwilkinson) February 2, 2020

Wow, I had no idea Jessie Buckley had such a beautiful voice. Renee Zellweger is crying! #EEBAFTAs — Laura (@MizRouge) February 2, 2020

Switched quickly to see Renee Zellweger crying again Jessie Buckley’s performance. #BAFTAs — Billy London (@SoBillysays) February 2, 2020

“Renee was crying at the winners For Sama - who just won best documentary. The award was dedicated to the "great people of Syria, the great doctors and nurses helping... please let them hear your voice". #EEBAFTAs,” a fan tweeted. “Wow, I had no idea Jessie Buckley had such a beautiful voice. Renee Zellweger is crying! #EEBAFTAs,” another wrote. Renée Zellweger crying at Jessie Buckley singing is pure! Also this makes me need to watch #WildRose i have the dvd already! FYI Bradley Cooper was totally thinking should have got her for A Star Is Born!,” another fan tweeted.

