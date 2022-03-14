BAFTAs 2022: Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton hold hands; Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi's red carpet debut

The BAFTA Awards 2022 were held on Sunday, March 13 in London and the ceremony saw who's who of Hollywood in attendance. The star-studded evening also turned out to be special for a few celebs as they flaunted their love on the red carpet. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi made their red carpet debut as a couple at BAFTAs this year. The couple made a love-filled appearance as they posed together.

Also making a stunning appearance at the ceremony was Loki star Tom Hiddleston and his girlfriend Zawe Ashton. The duo was seen holding hands on the red carpet as they posed together in front of the photographers. Tom was among the presenters at the awards show and Zawe joined him as his date for the night. The couple previously made their red carpet debut in December as they attend the opening night of Cabaret at the West End.

Check out the red carpet photos here:

As for Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, the duo made their relationship Instagram-official in November 2021 as they posed for a snap on the London Eye ferris wheel. At the BAFTA awards, the couple defined young love as they looked all smitten with each other. The couple's red carpet debut was also a stylish one at that as Bongiovi sported a classic black suit with a bow tie, whereas Millie was seen wearing a black velvet gown by Louis Vuitton.

