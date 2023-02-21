BAFTAs 2023: Helen Mirren’s special tribute to the late queen; Prince William got teary eyed

She added, British film industry would not have been what it is today without the constant support of late majesty The Queen. Mirren continued to share that Queen Elizabeth helped more than 50 cultural organizations and closed her speech with a touchy line - Cinema at its best, does what Her Majesty did effortlessly.

The 77-year-old, Helen Mirren, who is best known for her role as Queen in the popular drama series ‘The Queen’ has paid a heart-felt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at the British Academy Film Awards 2023. Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared emotional as Mirren spoke of her Majesty's contribution to the British film industry and her loyal support throughout.

This emotional tribute was viewed by everyone, including Prince and Princess of Wales who have appeared as the guest of honour. The 2023 ceremony marked Prince William and Kate Middleton’s appearance at the glitzy ceremony in 3 years.

Queen Elizabeth II and BAFTA

The Queen, who passed away in September 2022 at the age of 96, had 50-years of dedicated relationship with the Academy. During this period, she made several donations, supported programmes and became a part several events.

In the year 1972, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have donated the revenues from the film Royal Family to SFTA, which stands for the Society of Film and Television Arts. This later changed its name to the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta).

BAFTA Film Awards 2023

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) felicitate year's top performers. This year, the show has been hosted by the well-known actor and presenter Richard E. Grant. The 2023 ceremony included a special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II given by Helen Mirren . The 76th British Academy Film Awards took place at Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank area of London. Some of the awards season favourites were Cate Blanchett, Edward Berger, and Austin Butler who took home the prestigious Bafta trophies.

