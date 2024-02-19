BAFTAs 2024: Cillian Murphy On A Golden Winning Run As He Bags Best Actor For Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy bagged the award for Best Actor for his role in Oppenheimer at the BAFTAs 2024 in London. The actor was competing against some of the best performances of the year, including Bradley Cooper and Paul Giamatti for Maestro and The Holdovers, respectively. Murphy, during his acceptance speech, thanked the director, Christopher Nolan, for providing him with the role. He said, “Chris [Nolan], thank you for that extraordinary, exhilarating script and for always pushing me."

Speaking about his journey in Oppenheimer, the Irish actor opened up on playing such a complex role in his speech. He added, "Oppenheimer was this colossally knotty, complex character, and he meant different things to different people. One man’s monster is another man’s hero. That’s why I love movies... as a place to interrogate and investigate that complexity.”

Oppenheimer Being Nominated At BAFTAs

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has the highest number of nominations at the BAFTAs this year, leading with 13, followed by Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon. Apart from the Best Actor nomination, Nolan’s movie is nominated for Best Film and Supporting Roles as well. The movie has clinched awards at the Golden Globes as well, and the cast will now be looking forward to the Oscars with high hopes.

Cillian Murphy’s Role In Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy played the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer in the movie, which tells the story of a physicist who works on the historic mission of the Manhattan Project and, later, is known as the father of the atomic bomb. The movie stars Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. in major roles, with other notable cast members in supporting roles. Nolan, who directed the film, has worked exceptionally well on the screenplay and the cinematography. The biopic has received immense appreciation from the global audience.

