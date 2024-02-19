BAFTAs 2024: Da’Vine Joy Randolph Snatches Best Supporting Actress For The Holdovers

Oscar nominee Da’Vine Joy Randolph won the Best Supporting Actress Award for The Holdovers at the 2024 BAFTAs which concluded on Sunday, February 18. The coveted annual award ceremony, hosted by Scottish actor David Tennant, took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Randolph had previously won a Golden Globes and Critics Choice Award in the same category earlier this year. The actress also recognized for Rustin and The Lost City, got emotional tonight while accepting her debut BAFTA Award. Here's what she said!

Da’Vine Joy Randolph delivers an emotional speech at the 2024 BAFTAs

Speaking about how meaningful it was to play her character Mary Lamb in The Holdovers, Randolph said, “I knew that Mary was a character that was so much bigger than me. She shows us all what is possible when you look beyond your differences and how healing the simple act of empathy can be.”

Fighting back her tears, she added, “There have been countless Marys throughout history who have never got the chance to wear a beautiful gown and stand on this stage here in London. Telling her story is a responsibility that I do not take lightly and this award is a beautiful reminder of how her story has ripped through the world.”

Earlier in the speech, Randolph took a moment to honor her The Holdovers co-star Paul Giamatti. Her voice broke as she said of the actor, “I am proud to call you a friend, and thank you for never wavering and being you.”

Oscar Award incoming for Da’Vine Joy Randolph?

Da’Vine Joy Randolph is competing against America Ferrer (Barbie), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), and Jodie Foster for the 2024 Best Supporting Actress Oscar Awards. Looking at how she has managed to sweep the category at all the major award ceremonies this year, her Oscar win on March 10, 2024, does not seem like a far-fetched dream.

Additionally, she is also nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award.