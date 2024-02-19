BAFTAs 2024: Emma Stone Wins Best Lead Actress For Poor Things; Keeps Up Her Winning Streak

At the ongoing 2024 BAFTA Awards, Emma Stone emerged triumphant, securing the coveted Best Leading Actress award for her remarkable portrayal of Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos' film, Poor Things.

Getty Images
Emma Stone wins Best Leading Actress Award at 2024 BAFTAs (Getty Images)

Emma Stone has won the Best Leading Actress Award at 2024 BAFTAs which is currently underway at the Royal Festival Hall in London. 

Stone clinched the coveted award for her role as Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos’ film Poor Things. Here's what she said as she received the second Leading Actress BAFTA Award of her career. 

Emma Stone receives the Best Actress BAFTA Award for Poor Things 

Taking to the BAFTA stage to collect her award, Stone thanked the BAFTA as well as her dialect coach Neil Swain, who helped her perfect her British accent for the film. Looking towards the Poor Things crew, Emma Stone said, “What you brought to life blows my mind. I am in awe of all of you.” 

Continuing, she added, “I really want to thank my mum, she's the best I know in the whole world and she inspires me every day.” 

Emma Stone bested fellow contenders like Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Vivian Oparah (Rye Lane) and Margot Robbie (Barbie). 

This Best Actress BAFTA Award win represents her second victory in this category. Previously, she garnered a Best Actress BAFTA for her performance in "La La Land" in 2017.

Emma Stone as Bella Baxter in Poor Things 

Stone, 35, appeared alongside Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, and Ramy Youssef in Poor Things, which follows her character Bella Baxter, a woman who is brought back to life after a surgeon replaces her brain with that of her unborn baby, allowing her to see the world in a new light as well as embarking on a journey of sexual discovery. Stone had also won the Best Actress Golden Globes and Critics Choice Award for her aforementioned role in January this year. 

ALSO READ: BAFTA Awards 2024: Christopher Nolan Wins Best Director For Oppenheimer, His First BAFTA Award In The Category

FAQ

What award did Emma Stone win at the 2024 BAFTA Awards?
Emma Stone won the Best Leading Actress award at the 2024 BAFTA Awards for her role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things.
How many Best Actress BAFTA Awards had Emma Stone won prior to this win?
This marks Emma Stone's second win at the BAFTA Awards for Best Leading Actress. She previously won for her performance in La La Land in 2017.
What is Poor Things about?
Poor Things follows the story of Bella Baxter, a woman whose life takes a peculiar turn when a surgeon implants her with the brain of her unborn baby. It explores themes of identity, rebirth, and sexual exploration.
