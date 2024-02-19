BAFTAs 2024: Emma Stone Wins Best Lead Actress For Poor Things; Keeps Up Her Winning Streak

Emma Stone has won the Best Leading Actress Award at 2024 BAFTAs which is currently underway at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Stone clinched the coveted award for her role as Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos’ film Poor Things. Here's what she said as she received the second Leading Actress BAFTA Award of her career.

Emma Stone receives the Best Actress BAFTA Award for Poor Things

Taking to the BAFTA stage to collect her award, Stone thanked the BAFTA as well as her dialect coach Neil Swain, who helped her perfect her British accent for the film. Looking towards the Poor Things crew, Emma Stone said, “What you brought to life blows my mind. I am in awe of all of you.”

Continuing, she added, “I really want to thank my mum, she's the best I know in the whole world and she inspires me every day.”

Emma Stone bested fellow contenders like Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Vivian Oparah (Rye Lane) and Margot Robbie (Barbie).

This Best Actress BAFTA Award win represents her second victory in this category. Previously, she garnered a Best Actress BAFTA for her performance in "La La Land" in 2017.

Emma Stone as Bella Baxter in Poor Things

Stone, 35, appeared alongside Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, and Ramy Youssef in Poor Things, which follows her character Bella Baxter, a woman who is brought back to life after a surgeon replaces her brain with that of her unborn baby, allowing her to see the world in a new light as well as embarking on a journey of sexual discovery. Stone had also won the Best Actress Golden Globes and Critics Choice Award for her aforementioned role in January this year.

