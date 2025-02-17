BAFTAs 2025: Brady Corbet Wins Best Director For The Brutalist As Film Continues to Dominate This Year's Show

Brady Corbet bags the Best Director award at the BAFTAs 2025 for his epic historical drama The Brutalist. It is a three-and-a-half-hour masterpiece that tells the story of Hungarian architect and Holocaust survivor László Tóth who immigrates to America.

The movie explores grief and trauma as Tóth struggles to rebuild his life. He encounters issues with addiction, a tempestuous patron (played by Guy Pearce), and the emotional burden of reconnecting with his wife (Felicity Jones), whom he thought he had lost in the war.

During his acceptance speech, Corbet thanked the organizers for considering him among such great filmmakers. He thanked the team effort involved in filmmaking, citing that the award of "Best Director" is a contradiction in terms since success in the industry is a team effort.

Corbet said, "I’m humbled and very grateful to be in a category not just with my fellow nominees and this particular ceremony but to all the filmmakers this year, Ali [Abbasi] and James [Mangold] and you know… Best Director… There’s no such thing. It’s like a joke. But I’m very grateful for all the same."

He also thanked his family, cast, and crew for their patience and perseverance for seven years while working on The Brutalist. Corbet added, "To my cast, my crew, my family. Thank you for dealing with me for the last seven or eight years. That’s all."

In spite of its small $9.6 million budget, The Brutalist has become a top contender this awards season. At the BAFTAs 2025, it has won Leading Actor (Adrien Brody), Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score (Daniel Blumberg).