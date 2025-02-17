BAFTAs 2025: Conclave Gets Honored With Best Film Trophy After Also Bagging Outstanding British Movie

Conclave wins the title of Best Film at the BAFTA Awards. Earlier in the night, the movie bagged the prize of Outstanding British Film, and to double the celebrations, the team also stepped up to accept the trophy after defeating the notable films in the category, including Emilia Perez, A Complete Unknown, Anora, and The Brutalist.

Prior to the big win, the film also led the nominations list by receiving 12 nods from the panel. The director, Edward Berger, has already been on the stage once to collect the trophy on behalf of the cast and crew of Conclave.

At the time, the filmmaker took a political stand, and in his acceptance speech, he said, “We live in a crisis of democracy.” The director further added, “Institutions that used to bring us together are bringing us apart, and sometimes it’s hard to keep the faith in that situation, but that’s why we make movies, and that’s why we made this movie. Thank you very much. There’s a crack in everything, but that’s how the light gets in.”

Meanwhile, Conclave tells the tale about a Pope’s death, following which the Church takes over to supervise the proper functioning of the nation. As soon as the race to lead begins, the dark secrets of the Popes in line come to the surface, and the director gives a controversial twist to the ending.

Advertisement

Ralph Fiennes plays the lead role in the movie, portraying the character of Cardinal Lawrence.