BAFTAs 2025: Conclave, The Brutalist, Emilia Perez, and More Win Big at This Year's Awards; See Full Winners List
Adrien Brody's The Brutalist, Zoe Saldana's Controversial Emilia Perez and Conclave lead the way at this year's BAFTA Awards.
This Year's BAFTAs had many anticipating some new surprise winners to emerg and while that was true, this year's show helped further solidify the places of some of the biggest movies to have come out this year. This has led many to wonder if the Oscars are going to be fought among these few top movies. If that is the case, then this year's BAFTAs might've just given us a glimsp into the future of what's to come for these films. See the full winners list below.
Best Film
A Complete Unknown
Anora
Conclave (Winner)
Emilia Pérez
The Brutalist
Outstanding British Film
Bird
Blitz
Conclave (Winner
Gladiator II
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Lee
Love Lies Bleeding
The Outrun
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Best Actress
Mikey Madison, Anora (Winner)
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
Demi Moore, The Substance
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist (Winner)
Best Supporting Actress
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez (Winner)
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Best Supporting Actor
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain (Winner)
Yura Borisov, Anora
Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Best Director
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist (Winner)
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
Luna Carmoon, Hoard
Rich Peppiatt, Kneecap (Winner)
Dev Patel, Monkey Man
Sandhya Suri, James Bowsher, Balthazar de Ganay, Santosh
Karan Kandhari, Sister Midnight
Best Film Not in the English Language
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez (Winner)
I'm Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Best Documentary
Black Box Diaries
Daughters
No Other Land
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story (Winner)
Will & Harper
Best Animated Film
Flow
Inside Out 2
The Wild Robot
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Winner)
Best Original Screenplay
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain (Winner)
Sean Baker, Anora
Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó Dochartaigh, Kneecap
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Best Adapted Screenplay
James Mangold, Jay Cocks, A Complete Unknown
Peter Straughan, Conclave (Winner)
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys
Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, "John Divine G" Whitfield, Sing Sing
EE BAFTA Rising Star Award
Marisa Abela
Jharrel Jerome
David Jonsson (Winner)
Mikey Madison
Nabhaan Rizwan
Best Original Score
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Brutalist (Winner)
The Wild Robot
Best Casting
A Complete Unknown
Anora (Winner)
Conclave
Kneecap
The Apprentice
Best Cinematography
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Brutalist (Winner)
Best Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Blitz
Conclave
Nosferatu
Wicked (Winner)
Best Editing
Anora
Conclave (Winner)
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Kneecap
Best Production Design
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
The Brutalist
Wicked (Winner)
Best Makeup and Hair
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance (Winner)
Wicked
Best Sound
Blitz
Dune: Part Two (Winner)
Gladiator II
The Substance
Wicked
Best Special Visual Effects
Better Man
Dune: Part Two (Winner)
Gladiator II
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Best British Short Film
Marion
Milk
Rock, Paper, Scissors (Winner)
Stomach Bug
The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
Best British Short Animation
Adiós
Mog's Christmas
Wander to Wonder (Winner)
Best Children's & Family
Flow
Kensuke's Kingdom
The Wild Robot
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Winner)
