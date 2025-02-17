BAFTAs 2025: Conclave, The Brutalist, Emilia Perez, and More Win Big at This Year's Awards; See Full Winners List

Adrien Brody's The Brutalist, Zoe Saldana's Controversial Emilia Perez and Conclave lead the way at this year's BAFTA Awards.

Updated on Feb 17, 2025
Getty Images
BAFTAs 2025 Full Winners List (Getty Image)

This Year's BAFTAs had many anticipating some new surprise winners to emerg and while that was true, this year's show helped further solidify the places of some of the biggest movies to have come out this year. This has led many to wonder if the Oscars are going to be fought among these few top movies. If that is the case, then this year's BAFTAs might've just given us a glimsp into the future of what's to come for these films. See the full winners list below. 

Best Film

A Complete Unknown
Anora
Conclave (Winner)
Emilia Pérez
The Brutalist

Outstanding British Film

Bird
Blitz
Conclave (Winner
Gladiator II
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Lee
Love Lies Bleeding
The Outrun
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Actress

Mikey Madison, Anora (Winner)
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
Demi Moore, The Substance
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist (Winner)

Best Supporting Actress

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez (Winner)
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Ariana Grande, Wicked

Best Supporting Actor

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain (Winner)
Yura Borisov, Anora
Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist (Winner)
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

Luna Carmoon, Hoard
Rich Peppiatt, Kneecap (Winner)
Dev Patel, Monkey Man
Sandhya Suri, James Bowsher, Balthazar de Ganay, Santosh
Karan Kandhari, Sister Midnight

Best Film Not in the English Language

All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez (Winner)
I'm Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best Documentary

Black Box Diaries
Daughters
No Other Land
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story (Winner)
Will & Harper

Best Animated Film

Flow
Inside Out 2
The Wild Robot
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Winner)

Best Original Screenplay

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain (Winner)
Sean Baker, Anora
Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó Dochartaigh, Kneecap
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

James Mangold, Jay Cocks, A Complete Unknown
Peter Straughan, Conclave (Winner)
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys
Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, "John Divine G" Whitfield, Sing Sing

EE BAFTA Rising Star Award

Marisa Abela
Jharrel Jerome
David Jonsson (Winner)
Mikey Madison
Nabhaan Rizwan

Best Original Score

Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Brutalist (Winner)
The Wild Robot

Best Casting

A Complete Unknown
Anora (Winner)
Conclave
Kneecap
The Apprentice

Best Cinematography

Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Brutalist (Winner)

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown
Blitz
Conclave
Nosferatu
Wicked (Winner)

Best Editing

Anora
Conclave (Winner)
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Kneecap

Best Production Design

Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
The Brutalist
Wicked (Winner)

Best Makeup and Hair

Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance (Winner)
Wicked

Best Sound

Blitz
Dune: Part Two (Winner)
Gladiator II
The Substance
Wicked

Best Special Visual Effects

Better Man
Dune: Part Two (Winner)
Gladiator II
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked

Best British Short Film

Marion
Milk
Rock, Paper, Scissors (Winner)
Stomach Bug
The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing

Best British Short Animation

Adiós
Mog's Christmas
Wander to Wonder (Winner)

Best Children's & Family

Flow
Kensuke's Kingdom
The Wild Robot
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Winner)

