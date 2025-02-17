BAFTAs 2025: David Tennant Hilariously Asks 'BAFTA Gods' For Help; Shoutouts to Selena Gomez in Opening Monologue

David Tennant set the mood of the BAFTAs 2025 with a lively and humorous opening, interspersing music and comedy to engage the crowd. The Doctor Who star entered the stage singing his comedic rendition of The Proclaimers’ I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), claiming he "walked 500 miles just to host one BAFTAs more."

Wearing a kilt of the traditional sort, Tennant marched into the Royal Festival Hall, playfully singing at Emilia Pérez star Selena Gomez. As part of the routine, he asked the "BAFTA gods" for advice, and fellow Scottish thespian Brian Cox chipped in to belt out a revised version of the tune.

He was joined by audience members including James McAvoy, Camila Cabello, and Anna Kendrick, who sang the popular song’s riff.

Selena Gomez received a sudden hilarious shoutout from the actor as he screamed and sang, "I’m going to be the man who’s working hard for you, Selena," as he walked past the singer-actress sat in amongst the audience.

Tennant packed his intro monologue with biting humor and pop culture snark. He gave a shout-out to as well as made jokes at the expense of actors and films such as The Brutalist, Wicked, and more.

Tennant also directed his wit at Donald Trump, saying that The Brutalist is "a film about incredible architecture. In fact, it’s the boldest architecture in film this year, apart from Donald Trump’s hair in 'The Apprentice.'"

"Keep speeches the opposite of your films: nice and short," joked Tennant regarding the long run time of nominated movies.

David Tennant hosted the show last year as well. The BAFTAs 2025 are taking place at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London.