BAFTAs 2025: Emilia Perez Wins Best Film Not in English Language; Director Tells Karla Sofia THIS Amid Controversy
Emilia Perez won the Best Film Not in the English Language. As the director stepped up to accept the prize, he delivered a special message to Karla Sofia Gascon amid the controversy.
Emilia Perez bagged the prize of Best Film, Not in the English Language, at the BAFTA Awards 2025, leaving out the other top contenders. Director Jacques Audiard stepped up on the stage to accept the trophy, and in his acceptance speech, he thanked Karla Sofia Gascon amid weeks of controversy.
The filmmaker sent a kiss to the actress, following her absence from the event and alleged removal from the awards campaign. Audiard, in his speech, said, “Above all, I would like to thank all the wonderful artists who brought this film to life and who are here with us tonight.”
He went on to thank the cast members of the movie, as he stated, “My dear Zoe, my dear Selena, Giorgini, Paul, Juliet, Camille, Clement, Julia and your team, but also you, my dear Karla Sofia, that I kiss. I’m deeply proud of what we achieved together. Long live ‘Emilia Pérez’!”
Meanwhile, the film, which is available to stream on Netflix, had been making headlines after Gascon shared a few inappropriate posts on her social media platform.
Apart from Emilia Perez, the projects that stood for contendership in the category included Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagined as Light, Rich Peppiatt’s Kneecap, Walter Salles’s I’m Still Here, and Mohammad Rasoulof’s The Seed of the Sacred Fig.
Additionally, Zoe Saldana also thanked her co-star, Gascon, after winning the prize for Best Supporting Actress. She said, “I want to thank my wonderful cast, Karla, Selena, Adriana... Films are supposed to change hearts and challenge minds. And I hope that Emilia Perez did something like this, please, because voices need to be heard.”
Emilia Perez is one of the critically acclaimed movies of the season.
