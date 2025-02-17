BAFTAs 2025: From Mikey Madison's Mystery Phone Call to Warwick Davis Getting Suited Up; Here Are BTS Moments You Didn't See
From Mikey Madison's mystery phone call to Warwick Davis getting suited up, take a look at the BTS moments from the BAFTAs 2025.
The BAFTAs 2025, provided a night of movie magic, emotional moments, unexpected triumphs and surprise BTS moments that viewers didn't get to see. The Burtalist and Emilia Pérez emerged as big winners while host David Tennant's high-energy opening monologue stole the show.
Here's a look at some of the behind-the-scenes moments of the BAFTAs 2025
1. Will Poulter found himself in splits at Nico Parker's words as they were waiting backstage to announce the Best Original Score award.
2. Mikey Madison seems to be gushing about her Leading Actress win as she talks to someone backstage after winning the title for Anora.
3. Davis Johnson shows off his Rising Star award with a wide grin on his face.
4. Wunmi Mosaku, Colman Domingo, and Adam Pearson shared a lighthearted moment as they were seen laughing backstage before presenting an award.
5. Leo Woodall and Chiwetel Ejiofor seemed to be in a great mood as they were cracking up backstage at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.
6. Warwick Davis suiting up before getting his BAFTA Fellowship award resented by Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton.
The BAFTAs 2025 broadcast live on BBC One, iPlayer, and internationally on BritBox and Lionsgate Play has concluded with big musical numbers, emotional speeches, hilarious shout-outs, and most-deserved wins. Thereby, increasing the anticipation for the awards season leading to the 97th Academy Awards going live on March 3rd.
