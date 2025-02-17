BAFTAs 2025: From Mikey Madison's Mystery Phone Call to Warwick Davis Getting Suited Up; Here Are BTS Moments You Didn't See

Explore All TV Categories

Celebrity MasterChef POLL Result: Will Ayesha Jhulka be tough competition for other participants? Netizens answer

MTV Roadies XX: Prince Narula angrily reacts after contestant accuses him and Yuvika Chaudhary of taking Rs 20 lakh bribe

'Don't let anyone make you feel…' writes Yuzvendra Chahal amid divorce news with Dhanashree Verma; latter says 'aaj to cake…'

Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly shares experience of her visit to Maha Kumbh with family; reveals what they forgot there

Will Elvish Yadav be terminated from Laughter Chefs 2 for his 'racial' comment on Chum Darang? FWICE has THIS demand

WATCH: Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra REACTS to case filed against Elvish Yadav for his 'racist' comment on Chum Darang

India's Got Latent Controversy: Samay Raina to appear for probe before Mumbai Police NEXT month; here's why

'I do not regret being part of India's Got Latent, freedom of speech is...': Panelist Raghu Ram after recording statement to cyber cell

'They want to kill me,' says 'scared' Ranveer Allahbadia amid ongoing India's Got Latent feud