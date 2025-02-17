BAFTAs 2025: Jeff Goldblum Pays Tribute to All the Greats Industry Lost This Year in the In Memoriam Section

Jeff Goldblum pays a heartfelt tribute to the veterans that the industry lost in the past year. The actor-musician performs in the Memoriam section of the BAFTA Awards, held at South Bank Center’s Royal Festival Hall in London. As the reel of the late celebrities ran in the background, the Wicked star performed As Time Goes By while playing the piano.

During the memoriam section of the ceremony, the reel included the pictures of Donald Sutherland, James Earl Jones, Joan Plowright, Gena Rowlands, Kris Kristofferson, and Shelley Duvall. Two of the celebrities whose pictures stayed up on the screen till the last were Blue Velvet director David Lynch and the Harry Potter actress Maggie Smith.

The song performed by the actor was composed by Harman Hupfeld in 1931 and went on to become popular after it appeared in the 1942 film Casablanca.

Speaking of Goldblum’s performance, the BAFTA organizers revealed, “Goldblum’s soulful style will provide a moving and personal tribute.” They further added, “When not acting, Jeff Goldblum has a dedicated following of his jazz band, the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.”

On the other hand, the actor-musician had a brilliant past year, with his performance of Wizard the Oz being lauded in Wicked.

The movie was one of the nominees at the BAFTA Awards. Apart from Goldblum, the movie starred Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, and Michelle Yeoh, among many others.