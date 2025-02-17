BAFTAs 2025: Kieran Culkin's Co-Star Jesse Eisenberg Accepts Best Supporting Actor on His Behalf; Zoe Saldana Bags It For Emilia Pérez

Kieren Culkin takes home the Best Supporting Actor trophy at the BAFTA Awards 2025 for his role in the buddy comedy-drama A Real Pain, written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg. The latter accepted the award on behalf of Culkin, who did not attend the show.

The film follows the journey of cousins David (Eisenberg) and Benji (Culkin) on a Jewish heritage tour through Poland in their late grandmother's honor while they navigate through their differences. Culkin has also previously won at the Golden Globes for his performance in A Real Pain.

Eisenberg joked while accepting the award for his co-star, "Hi, thanks again. This is also the fifth award I’ve accepted on Kieran’s behalf. It confirms what I’ve thought, which is that we share the same life but his is 50% better than mine."

Meanwhile, Zoe Saldaña won Best Supporting Actress for her role as Rita Mora Castro, a lawyer in Jacques Audiard’s musical Emilia Pérez, which also stars Karla Sofía Gascón as a ruthless cartel leader who comes out as a trans woman.

Accepting her award, Saldaña said, "Bafta, thank you. This was a creative challenge of a lifetime. How do you begin to even approach a film that not just defies categorization? You start by taking the leap with Jacques Audiard. I want to thank my wonderful cast."

She added, "Films are supposed to change hearts and challenge minds and I hope I did something like this. Voices need to be heard, just not my English accent."

Golden Globe winner Zoe Saldaña has also received a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the 97th Academy Awards, with Emilia Pérez leading with 13 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress for Gascón.