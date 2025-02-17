BAFTAs 2025: Kylie Jenner Posts BTS of Her Iconic Dress Amid Her Award Show Date Night With Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner truly ATE and left no crumbs at the BAFTAs! Among the many memorable moments that occurred during this year’s award show, her black backless dress happens to be one of them. The famous business mogul appeared at the event, accompanying her beau, Timothée Chalamet, and turned everyone's heads with her glamorous look.

Now, giving her fans a sneak peek of the dress, the reality show star posted a few behind-the-scenes shots wearing the same ensemble. Jenner took to her Instagram handle on February 16 and shared a carousel post featuring the look.

The Kardashians star shared 12 snippets in the post, making sure to pose from all angles while looking flawless at the same time. She did not forget to highlight the back of the dress in multiple snaps, as it was the main attraction of her ensemble.

As far as the details of the black gown go, it was decorated with what appeared to be black shiny feathers, which truly served as the cherry on top. It featured a layered mermaid-style bottom along with a plunging neckline.

The reality show star accessorized her look by wearing Cartier earrings that stole the show as well. Jenner topped off the look with silver strappy heels that matched the earrings and a black manicure that complemented the gown.

She also shared a few snippets on her Instagram Stories as well. Jenner kept her post’s caption sweet and simple, writing, “1 of 1. John Galliano 1995.”

Her boyfriend also made sure to match his girlfriend's energy during the prestigious event, as he opted for a black Bottega Veneta suit, a black T-shirt, and matching footwear. He also completed the look with jewelry from Cartier, according to People magazine.