BAFTAs 2025: Mikey Madison Wins Big As She Gets Named Best Leading Actress For Anora

Mikey Madison beats Demi Moore, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Cynthia Erivo, and more by clinching the Best Leading Actress trophy at the BAFTAs 2025 for her performance in Sean Baker's Anora, a notable achievement in her emerging career.

Madison, 25, who was the youngest nominee in the category, emerged as an unexpected victor, as Demi Moore (The Substance) had swept most of the awards season, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths) was also a favorite.

Anora had lost Best Director to Brady Corbet (The Brutalist) and Best Original Screenplay to Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain). During her acceptance speech, Madison acknowledged she didn't have a speech ready, joking that she should have come prepared.

She said, "Thank you so much, Sean Baker. I just adore you. You are such an incredible person. I know you hate it when I praise you but I just have to, you made my dreams come true."

She also seized the opportunity to speak out on behalf of the sex worker community, saying they deserve respect and decency as she promised to be a friend and ally forever.

Madison added, "I want to take a moment to recognize the sex worker community. I want to say that I see you; you deserve respect and human decency. I will always be a friend and ally, and I implore others to do the same."

Anora follows the story of a young sex worker (Mikey Madison) who becomes enamored with the son of a rich Russian oligarch and marries him in a romance whirlwind. The film had its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Having made $34.5 million globally on a budget of $6 million, it has become Baker's biggest-grossing film so far.