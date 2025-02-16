BAFTAs 2025: Recalling 5 Viral Moments From Awards Last Year, Including Ryan Gosling's Wink to Emma Stone, More

With the BAFTAs 2025 just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to look back at some of the biggest viral moments from last year’s ceremony. The 77th EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London, bringing together the biggest names in the film industry.

Hosted by actor David Tennant, the night was dominated by Oppenheimer, which took home seven awards, including Best Film, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, and acting wins for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. But beyond the awards, it was the memorable moments on stage that had fans talking long after the event ended.

1. Michael J. Fox’s standing ovation

One of the most touching moments at the BAFTAs 2024 was when Michael J. Fox made a surprise appearance to present the Best Film award. Best known for his role in the Back to the Future series, Fox was welcomed with a standing ovation as he arrived on stage in a wheelchair.

He then stood at the podium to deliver the award, which went to Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Host David Tennant called him a true legend of cinema, and the audience’s warm response reflected that feeling.

2. Hugh Grant’s Wonka-inspired rhymes

Hugh Grant brought some laughter to the BAFTAs 2024 with his playful take on presenting the Best Director award. The actor, who played an Oompa-Loompa in the film Wonka, introduced the category with a funny rhyming speech, just like his character in the movie.

Joking about the length of the nominated films, he said, “Oompa-Loompa doompa-de-dong, most of these films were frankly too long.” The joke had the audience laughing, and it quickly became one of the night’s standout moments.

After the lighthearted introduction, Grant announced Christopher Nolan as the winner. Fans loved the witty bit, and it was soon all over social media.

3. Samantha Morton’s powerful speech

Samantha Morton delivered one of the most powerful speeches of the night when she accepted the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship at the 2024 ceremony. The actress and director, who grew up in the care system, used her moment on stage to speak about the struggles faced by children in care.

Fighting back tears, Morton dedicated the award “to every child in care, or who has been in care and who didn’t survive.” She shared how films changed her life, recalling the first time she watched Ken Loach’s Kes as a child.

“Seeing poverty and people like me on the screen, I recognized myself; representation matters,” she said. Her emotional words struck a chord with both the audience in the room and viewers at home, making it one of the most talked-about speeches of the evening.

4. Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s nostalgic performance

Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor lit up the BAFTAs 2024 stage with a lively performance of her hit song Murder on the Dancefloor. The 2001 track made a big comeback after being featured in the film Saltburn, especially during its much-talked-about closing scene.

Ellis-Bextor looked stunning in a black and orange gown as she delivered an energetic performance that got the audience moving.

Her performance quickly became a hit online, with fans celebrating the song’s unexpected return to the spotlight. The moment brought a fun, upbeat vibe to the awards night and was one of the most shared highlights on social media.

5. Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone’s sweet exchange

Emma Stone’s win for Leading Actress at the BAFTAs 2024 came with a small but sweet moment that had fans talking. As she walked up to accept her award for Poor Things, her former La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling, who was nominated for his role in Barbie, gave her a playful wink. The quick exchange brought back memories of their on-screen chemistry, and fans loved it.