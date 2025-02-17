BAFTAs 2025: Revisiting 5 Most Viral Moments, Including David Tennant Scaring Selena Gomez and More

At the BAFTAs 2025, host David Tennant served a high-energy performance rife with jokes and jabs at Tinseltown's finest celebs to Donald Trump. However, the 78th British Academy Film Awards held at London's Royal Festival Hall had some incredible viral moments for the books.

A night of movie magic, emotional moments, unexpected wins, and surprise viral moments, hosted by the Doctor Who actor, the ceremony was broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer, and internationally on BritBox.

Let's take a look at the 5 most viral moments from the BAFTAs 2025 that made quite a buzz.

1. David Tennant’s musical opening monologue and Selena Gomez shoutout

Fans are in splits watching Gomez's reaction to Tennant’s sudden shoutout. The actor kicked off his monologue by singing a comedic rendition of The Proclaimers’ I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles). Just when he walked past Selena, he sang out loud, "I’m going to be the man who’s working hard for you, Selena."

This pleasantly shocked the Rare Beauty mogul who was taken aback by Tennant’s playful gesture. A fan of the singer wrote on X, "David Tennant accidentally scares Selena at the BAFTA Film Awards."

2. Demi Moore and Kylie Jenner squash Golden Globes snub speculation

Following weeks of gossip about a viral Golden Globes clip in which Demi Moore appeared to be ignoring Kylie Jenner, the two were spotted talking at the BAFTAs. Moore, looking glamorous in a custom Alexander McQueen sequin dress, made her way over to Jenner at the event, refuting any remaining rumors.

Though Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis had already dispelled the rumors through her Instagram Stories, this interaction between Moore and Jenner has definitely cleared the air for fans online.

3. Jacques Audiard's surprising tribute to Karla Sofía Gascón

Director Jacques Audiard stunned the crowd by publicly thanking Emilia Pérez lead actress Karla Sofía Gascón in his acceptance speech for Best Film Not in the English Language. This was barely two weeks since he had slammed her racist tweets which stirred up immense controversies.

Ending his speech, Audiard was proud of their work together and signed off with a kiss. He said, "My dear Zoe, my dear Selena, Giorgini, Paul, Juliet, Camille, Clement, Julia, and your team, but also you, my dear Karla Sofia, that I kiss. I’m deeply proud of what we achieved together. Long live ‘Emilia Pérez’!"

4. Warwick Davis' emotional speech and reunion with Tom Felton

Warwick Davis was awarded the coveted BAFTA Fellowship, the Academy's highest accolade. Presented by Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton, Davis gave an emotional speech, dedicating the award to his recently deceased wife, Samantha, who died in March 2024.

Felton shared his emotive memories of Davis from the set of Harry Potter and how deeply impactful his works have been for Felton, followed by embracing him in a warm hug.

5. David Tennant and Camila Cabello belting out I’m gonna be 500 miles

Camila Cabello donned a crystal-studded Sabina Bilenko couture look as she belted out the familiar riff of I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) when Tennant held his mic towards her. This moment quickly went viral among fans as they praised Cabello's presence.

One fan wrote on X, "Who’d have thought that we’d be listening to David Tennant & Camila Cabello singing together on “I’m gonna be 500 miles”? The mind boggles"

The biggest winners of the BAFTAs 2025 were The Brutalist, and Emilia Pérez, which swept across several categories, and Anora's Mikey Madison unexpectedly bagging the best leading actress award, making the night one to be remembered for cinema enthusiasts across the globe.