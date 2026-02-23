BAFTAs 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another Takes 6 Trophies, Marty Supreme Gets Snubbed Despite 11 Nods
Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners was another big winner of the night with 3 accolades to its name.
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts recognized and honored some of the biggest cinematic releases of 2025 in a ceremony held on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London. Hosted by Alan Cumming, the 79th British Academy Film Awards was a star-studded affair with the biggest stars in attendance.
Among the winners of the night, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Leonardo DiCaprio-led One Battle After Another was the biggest earner with an impressive 6 grabs. Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners followed with 3 of its own. Robert Aramayo, who led I Swear, was the most welcome surprise, winning the coveted Best Leading Actor award among some of the best contenders.
However, the biggest shock remained Marty Supreme, which was given no trophies even after being in the running for a whopping 11. The Josh Safdie sports dramedy tied 1969 film Women in Love and 2004’s Finding Neverland in doing so. The latter two went on to nab one Oscar each, meaning all hope is not lost for the Timothée Chalamet starrer, which did get big wins at Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes.
Check out the full list of winners at the 2026 BAFTA Awards below.
Best Film
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another - WINNER
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Outstanding British Film
28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Die My Love
H Is For Hawk
Hamnet - WINNER
I Swear
Mr. Burton
Pillion
Steve
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
The Ceremony
My Father's Shadow - WINNER
Pillion
A Want In Her
Wasteman
Best Film Not in the English Language
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value - WINNER
Sirat
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Documentary
2000 Meters to Adraiivka
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Cover-Up
Mr. Nobody Against Putin - WINNER
The Perfect Neighbor
Best Animated Film
Elio
Little Amélie
Zootopia 2 - WINNER
Best Children's & Family Film
Arco
Boong - WINNER
Lilo & Stitch
Zootopia 2
Best Director
Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another - WINNER
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best Original Screenplay
I Swear
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners - WINNER
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bugonia
Hamnet
One Battle After Another - WINNER
Pillion
Best Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet - WINNER
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Leading Actor
Robert Aramayo, I Swear - WINNER
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Jesse Plemmons, Bugonia
Best Supporting Actress
Odessa A'Zion, Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners - WINNER
Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Emily Watson, Hamnet
Best Supporting Actor
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Peter Mullan, I Swear
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another - WINNER
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best Casting
I Swear - WINNER
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another - WINNER
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best Editing
F1
A House of Dynamite
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another - WINNER
Sinners
Best Costume Design
Hamnet
Frankenstein - WINNER
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Best Makeup & Hair
Hamnet
Frankenstein - WINNER
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Best Original Score
Bugonia
Frankestein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners - WINNER
Best Production Design
Frankenstein - WINNER
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Hamnet
Best Sound
F1 - WINNER
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare
Best Special Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash - WINNER
F1
Frankenstein
How to Train Your Dragon
The Lost Bus
Best British Short Animation
Cardboard
Solstice
Two Black Boys in Paradise - WINNER
Best British Short Film
Magid/Zafar
Nostalgie
Terence
This Is Endometriosis - WINNER
Welcome Home Freckles
EE Rising Star Award
Robert Aramayo - WINNER
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling
