BAFTAs 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another Takes 6 Trophies, Marty Supreme Gets Snubbed Despite 11 Nods

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts recognized and honored some of the biggest cinematic releases of 2025 in a ceremony held on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London. Hosted by Alan Cumming, the 79th British Academy Film Awards was a star-studded affair with the biggest stars in attendance.

Among the winners of the night, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Leonardo DiCaprio-led One Battle After Another was the biggest earner with an impressive 6 grabs. Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners followed with 3 of its own. Robert Aramayo, who led I Swear, was the most welcome surprise, winning the coveted Best Leading Actor award among some of the best contenders.

However, the biggest shock remained Marty Supreme, which was given no trophies even after being in the running for a whopping 11. The Josh Safdie sports dramedy tied 1969 film Women in Love and 2004’s Finding Neverland in doing so. The latter two went on to nab one Oscar each, meaning all hope is not lost for the Timothée Chalamet starrer, which did get big wins at Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes.

Check out the full list of winners at the 2026 BAFTA Awards below.

Best Film

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another - WINNER

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British Film

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Die My Love

H Is For Hawk

Hamnet - WINNER

I Swear

Mr. Burton

Pillion

Steve

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

The Ceremony

My Father's Shadow - WINNER

Pillion

A Want In Her

Wasteman

Best Film Not in the English Language

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value - WINNER

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Documentary

2000 Meters to Adraiivka

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Cover-Up

Mr. Nobody Against Putin - WINNER

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Animated Film

Elio

Little Amélie

Zootopia 2 - WINNER

Best Children's & Family Film

Arco

Boong - WINNER

Lilo & Stitch

Zootopia 2

Best Director

Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another - WINNER

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Original Screenplay

I Swear

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners - WINNER

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bugonia

Hamnet

One Battle After Another - WINNER

Pillion

Best Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet - WINNER

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Leading Actor

Robert Aramayo, I Swear - WINNER

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Jesse Plemmons, Bugonia

Best Supporting Actress

Odessa A'Zion, Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners - WINNER

Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Emily Watson, Hamnet

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Peter Mullan, I Swear

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another - WINNER

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best Casting

I Swear - WINNER

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another - WINNER

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Editing

F1

A House of Dynamite

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another - WINNER

Sinners

Best Costume Design

Hamnet

Frankenstein - WINNER

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Best Makeup & Hair

Hamnet

Frankenstein - WINNER

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Best Original Score

Bugonia

Frankestein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners - WINNER

Best Production Design

Frankenstein - WINNER

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Hamnet

Best Sound

F1 - WINNER

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

Best Special Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash - WINNER

F1

Frankenstein

How to Train Your Dragon

The Lost Bus

Best British Short Animation

Cardboard

Solstice

Two Black Boys in Paradise - WINNER

Best British Short Film

Magid/Zafar

Nostalgie

Terence

This Is Endometriosis - WINNER

Welcome Home Freckles

EE Rising Star Award

Robert Aramayo - WINNER

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling

ALSO READ: BAFTA Awards 2026: Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams Relationship Timeline as Couple Goes Red Carpet Official