Baki Hanma season 2 to be released on Netflix? Know the date, plot, cast, and more

This summer will see the release of Baki Hanma's final and next season, it has been announced after much speculation. The final episode of this martial arts anime will be split into two parts, with the first airing in July 2023 and the second a month later in August 2023.

Baki Hanma, which is presently in production, has been renewed for a second season by Netflix. It was surprising that the series was renewed for a second season, given its enormous appeal among anime enthusiasts.

Season 2 of 'Baki Hanma': Release Date

Baki Hanma season 2 will be released on Netflix in two parts, according to the official statement. The first installment, titled "The Tale of Pickle and the Pickle War Saga," is set to broadcast on July 26th, 2023.

The second installment, dubbed "The Father vs. Son Saga," will be released on Thursday, August 24th, 2023, over a month later.

Overview of Baki Hanma Season 1

Baki, a high school student, opens the narrative after just winning the World Championship. Baki discovers five highly deadly criminals have escaped from jail and are traveling to Tokyo to confront him after casually dispatching a group of goons.

What can we anticipate from the second season of 'Baki Hanma'?

Baki had finally achieved his aim of competing in a one-on-one bout with Biscuit Oliva, who bragged of being America's strongest man, at the end of the previous season. Baki and Oliva became tired of the struggle after a show of their combat talents and resorted to trading punches until one of them emerged triumphant. Baki won, gaining himself a reprieve and the chance to continue his quest to fight his father, Yujiro Hanma.

Baki's road to confronting Yuujiro, however, may be hampered by a new foe. A perfectly preserved caveman fighting a dinosaur is discovered in a nuclear waste plant in the state of Colorado. The caveman is no pushover, according to manga spoilers, and might offer a serious obstacle to Baki before his much-anticipated clash with Yuujiro.