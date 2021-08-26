Baking It: Former co stars Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg reunite to host new competition series

Emmy Award winners Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg are set for a mini Saturday Night Live reunion as the pair will host Peacock’s upcoming holiday culinary competition series, Baking It. The competition series will feature eight teams of two skilled home bakers who will visit Maya and Andy's winter lodge for a gourmet holiday tradition celebration.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the culinary duos will include spouses, siblings, and close friends. Each team will compete to produce savory and sweet holiday-themed dishes in order to win USD 1,000 reward. The bakers' Christmas goodies will be evaluated by the mall's harshest critics: four opinionated real-life grandmothers who know a thing or two about making delectable treats. Rudolph and Samberg will provide comedic commentary on the action. However, Amy Poehler, another SNL veteran, is executive producing the series alongside Nicolle Yaron via her Paper Kite Productions label. Poehler and her production business are also involved in the popular crafting competition program Making It, which airs on NBC and is hosted by Poehler and her Parks & Recreation co-star Nick Offerman.

Baking It, from the makers of Making It, is going to be a culinary program based on the popular crafting competition series that promises to highlight the joyous time of year when people gather to respect their customs while also indulging in extravagant baked goodies, as per Entertainment Tonight.

Meanwhile, Making It is getting ready for its Season 3 finale on Thursday, which will crown the next master craftsperson.

ALSO READ:Andy Samberg tears up while recalling about Brooklyn 99 finale; Says last filming day had 'a lot of crying’