Ballerina: Ana De Armas in talks to star in upcoming John Wick spin off

Here's one that's guaranteed to stoke the fires of the next AFM. Ana de Armas, who starred in Knives Out and No Time To Die, is in discussions to play the lead in the highly anticipated John Wick spinoff Ballerina, which is about a young female assassin seeking vengeance on those who murdered her family.

However, in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the character appears briefly as a ballerina who is also preparing to be an assassin. As per Deadline, Shay Hatten, renowned for Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, will direct the action-thriller, which will be directed by Len Wiseman (Underworld).

Meanwhile, Lionsgate returns to the John Wick franchise alongside producers Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski (the John Wick franchise director will instead be a producer on Ballerina). As per Deadline, the budget will be in the USD 50-80 million area. It's unknown if Keanu Reeves will make a brief appearance in the film, however he and Anjelica Huston might make cameo appearances. Interestingly, De Armas' popularity is rising right now, and she has many large-scale projects in the works. The Golden Globe nominee is presently working on Netflix and the Russo brothers' USD 200 million action film The Gray Man, as well as the same studio's long-awaited Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde.

Lionsgate's John Wick world is growing with the television series The Continental. According to Deadline, CAA and Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks represent Ana de Armas.

