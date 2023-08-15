Ballers: A series based on sports world; know release date, cast and plot

Ballers, the sports comedy that made Dwayne Johnson famous, is coming to Netflix. He was first known to the general public as the most electric personality in sports entertainment, but it's difficult to pinpoint why The Rock is so well-known now. Simply put, he may be the most well-known celebrity in the world. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson plays a retired American footballer attempting to establish a successful career as a sports agent in Miami in Ballers.

Ballers plot

Ballers, created by Entourage creator Stephen Levinson, was a five-year HBO staple, delving deep into the often ridiculous but always glamorous world of sports representation. The series had a large following throughout its initial run.

Ballers features Spencer Strasmore (Johnson), a retired Miami Dolphins player who goes into sports representation. Soon, he'll be squaring off against the biggest names in sports, relying solely on his slick charisma and imposing bulk to get the job done.

As they work to commercialize their connections, they face obstacles such as personal issues, impulsive behavior, and financial quandaries among athletes.

The plot revolves around the trio's endeavors to achieve success and stability, set against a backdrop of parties, fights, and critical career decisions!

Cast and Release Date of Ballers

Netflix has an ever-expanding library of intriguing TV episodes and movies, which it adds to on a weekly basis! Exciting news emerges on August 15, 2023, with Netflix scheduled to add seasons 1–5 of the legendary HBO original series, Ballers, to its already strong lineup.

Along with Johnson, the cast of Ballers includes Rob Corddry, Omar Miller, John David Washington (a real-life football player turned actor), Donovan W. Carter, Troy Garity, London Brown, Jazmyn Simon, Arielle Kebbel, Brittany S. Hall, Carl McDowell, Dulé Hill, Christopher McDonald, Taylour Paige, Richard Schiff, and many others.

Seasons 1–5 of Ballers will be available on Netflix on August 15.