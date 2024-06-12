Banff Festival 2024: The Last of Us Wins Best English-language Drama At Rockie Awards

The 2024 Rockie Awards named HBO’s The Last of Us the best English-language drama on Tuesday at the Banff Festival 2024. At the Banff World Media Festival, The Last of Us, which is an adaptation of a popular video game franchise, also earned the Grand Jury Prize. This celebrated show added yet another prestigious honor to its growing collection of accolades, thus affirming its status as a unique international TV drama.

The official description of the post-apocalyptic drama thriller states, "Tasked with escorting a teenager across a post-apocalyptic world, a dreaded smuggler joins hands with a young apprentice to fulfill the mission unscathed." It stars Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Elli, along with Nico Parker, Merle Dandridge, Anna Torv, Gabriel Luna, Lamar Johnson, and others.

The premise of the drama series is officially described as twenty years into a pandemic caused by a fungus that transforms its hosts into zombies, based on the video game franchise created by Naughty Dog.

This year witnessed a fight between American and British TV producers, as has been the case over time at the Rockie Awards. Men Up from the BBC won for best feature film, while Family Guy on FOX bagged this year's prize in the animated series category. Banff World Media Festival had The Masked Singer, Family Guy, and The Graham Norton Show among its big winners.

Other big winners at the 2024 Rockie Awards

International television excelled during 2024 Rockie Awards, revealing enormous diversity and quality content produced across the globe. As Banff World Media Festival continues to gain prominence, it acts as a major event in acknowledging outstanding achievements prevalent within the global television industry.

Fox's The Masked Singer was awarded as the best competition series and game show by members of the festival’s jury, while Poker Face, created by Rian Johnson for Peacock, became the best comedy series in English. The best comedy and variety show was BBC’s The Graham Norton Show, while the title of the top limited series went to BBC’s Best Interests.

In the reality show category, it was Canada’s Wild Cooks that took home the award, whereas Hulu’s Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi won in lifestyle. Notable other awards bestowed Tuesday night included: Boris (Belgium), Best Docuseries; Horrible Histories (BBC), Best Live-action Kids Series; and Scandalous: Phone Hacking on Trial (BBC Panorama), Best Crime & Investigation Series.

