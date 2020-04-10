Bang Bang Con: BTS announces huge streaming concert; ARMY to revisit Love Yourself Seoul, HYYH live concerts

BTS announces massive streaming concert Bang Bang Con. The concert sees the Bangtan Boys revisiting several old concerts spread across two days.

We are pulling out our best pajamas for BTS is organising an online streaming concert for the world to enjoy from their living rooms. The Bangtan Boys have announced a massive concert streaming marathon for the ARMY titled Bang Bang Con. In the light of the Coronavirus pandemic, Big Hit Entertainment has announced the band is arranging a virtual concert. The label revealed the septet is preparing to host an "online concert weekend” on BTS’s BANGTANTV YouTube channel. The marathon will start on Saturday, April 18.

The band has revealed that the concert will last for two days. It will start at noon as per KST. So what does BTS have in store for the ARMY? RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V and Suga will help fans revisit several iconic live concerts including BTS’s 화양연화 (or HYYH) live concert from 2015, Wings Tour: The Final, 2018’s 4th Muster and Love Yourself Seoul concert from 2018.

Check out the list of concerts that will be a part of BANG BANG CON:

Day 1, April 18:

BTS’s 화양연화 (or HYYH) live concert from 2015

2016’s HYYH Epilogue

2014’s Red Bullet Live Trilogy

3rd Muster from 2016

Day 2, April 19:

2017’s Wings Tour Live in Seoul

Wings Tour: The Final

2018’s 4th Muster

2018's Love Yourself Seoul Concert

This announcement has left ARMY shedding happy tears. Check out a few reactions below:

I'm gonna cry the way we were planning that we'll have a concert this weekend and the bighit dropped they'll do an online concert the next weekend with BTS old concerts

I'm so excited and soooo happy @BTS_twt #BTS pic.twitter.com/huvfBKNRpL — ikram (@zergdouniot7) April 9, 2020

I wasn’t an army during hyyh, red bullet, or the wings era......and now I get to feel like I was?? I’m not crying......I swear @BTS_twt #BANGBANGCON pic.twitter.com/Lt6YQdnsWW — Megan G SOUNDCHECK & FLOOR BTS MOTS TOUR (@_derpbts_) April 9, 2020

what my neighbors will see from 8pm-8am when my army bomb is synched #BTS_concert_at_home #BANGBANGCON pic.twitter.com/kGcfwjKbzn — (@pvrkjvmin) April 10, 2020

Me in my bedroom waving my non-existing Army bomb while watching the #BANGBANGCON— seriously I can’t wait!!! pic.twitter.com/mnhvYJN2iw — DADDEH ⁷ (@vminggukx) April 10, 2020

so...this means we are getting the moment where taehyung created

“ i purple u “ im not crying, you are...#BANGBANGCON #BTS_concert_at_home

pic.twitter.com/BNRNrvhkCq — karla ⁷ (@outrogcf_) April 9, 2020

Who are you going to enjoy the online streaming concert with? Let us know your concert plans below. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

