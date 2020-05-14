Bang Bang Con The Live: BTS announces online concert; To perform songs from Map of the Soul: 7?

A day after their seventh anniversary, i.e. June 14, 2020, BTS will host Bang Bang Con The Live, which is an online live concert. ARMY, who are heartbroken over the cancellation and delayed dates of Map of the Soul Tour, due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be the most excited over the happy news.

In the month of April 2020, as the entire world was under quarantine mode like they are even currently, BTS decided to treat ARMY with 24 hours worth of entertainment through Bang Bang Con, an online weekend concert. As ARMY went down memory lane over past concerts, Bang Bang Con garnered a massive 50.59 million total views with an impressive 2.24 million concurrent viewers at one time, proving to be a big hit. As revealed at the end of Bang Bang Con, BTS promised that they would return again in June 2020.

Keeping up with their promise, BTS will indeed be back with Bang Bang Con, with a new twist attached! Bang Bang Con Live, an online live concert will take place on June 14, 2020. This paid event takes place just a day after BTS celebrates their seventh anniversary. Revealing more details about the exciting live concert is Big Hit Entertainment, who put out a statement, via Twitter saying. "Hello, this is Big Hit Entertainment. [What is BANG BANG CON The Live?] Big Hit Entertainment is pleased to provide information on BANG BANG CON The Live. BANG BANG CON The Live is an online live concert that will let BTS and ARMY continue to nurture their special connection together while keeping everyone safe and healthy!"

"It’s a multi-view BTS concert experience right in the home of each and every ARMY! Are you ready for a virtual visit to BTS’s own room, specially prepared for ARMY? Join us for ARMY’s very special On-Contact experience with BTS with BANG BANG CON The Live. BANG BANG CON The Live will begin at 6 p.m. KST on June 14," the statement added.

Check out Big Hit Entertainment's statement announcing Bang Bang Con The Live below:

Given how Map of the Soul Tour dates had to be cancelled or delayed to an indefinite date, Bang Bang Con Live will definitely leave ARMY excited. One wonders if there will be performances by the septet on their new songs from Map of the Soul: 7. Imagine them performing Louder Than Bombs and Respect! Moreover, they promise more celebrations which obviously hints at FESTA 2020. So, there's a lot to look forward to in June 2020.

There's a lot of exciting stuff happening with BTS and the quarantine period is not making the members work any less. While preparations have begun for their next album post the massive success of Map of the Soul: 7 (500,000 pure copies sold in the US which is the first album of 2020 and the first K-pop act to achieve the feat), BTS is also releasing their fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: Journey on July 15, 2020. What's amazing about the 13-track Japanese album is that four of those songs will be brand new and that includes the lead single Stay Gold, INTRO: Calling, OUTRO: The Journey and Your Eyes Tell, which is a ballad composed by Jungkook. Stay Gold will also be getting a music video.

Moreover, BTS will also be taking part in Dear Class of 2020, which is a special virtual graduation ceremony hosted by Michelle Obama. Besides BTS and Michelle, the commencement speakers include Barack Obama, Lady Gaga, Sec. Robert M Gates, Sundar Pichai, Sec. Condoleeza Rice and Malala Yousafzai. There will also be special appearances by AsapScience, Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle, Dude Perfect, Jackie Aina, Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland, Mr. Kate, The Try Guys, Zane Hijazi and Zendaya. Dear Class of 2020 will be available on YouTube from June 6, 2020.

BTS has also been using social media to stay in constant touch with ARMY in any way they can, even though it is virtually. With constant V Live and YouTube Live sessions, the septet is keeping their fandom company by trying out new hobbies like painting and video games involved around dancing. They are also simultaneously having online meetings about their next album, which is going to be their most personal yet as they are taking care of pretty much everything. From the album jacket cover to the choreography, everything will be under the supervision of the Bangtan Boys.

RM will be seen as the producer, Suga as the album jacket visual producer, J-Hope as the choreographer, Jimin as the music project manager, V as the photo visuals project manager and Jungkook as the video director of the upcoming album. Jin's main responsibility is yet to be revealed. It's definitely an exciting time to be a member of ARMY, thanks to BTS!

