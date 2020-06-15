Bang Bang Con: The Live: BTS member V aka Taehyung wins hearts again for using sign language on two occasions

Bang Bang Con: The Live, an online concert by BTS was hosted yesterday, i.e. June 14, 2020. Check out how V aka Taehyung impressed ARMY yet again by using sign language on two occasions below.

June 2020 has been fruitful for ARMY as BTS really went all out for FESTA 2020. After celebrating their seventh anniversary on June 13, with over 13 days of pure entertainment, BTS was not done just yet! Bang Bang Con: The Live, BTS' online concert took place a day after the septet's birthday, i.e. June 14. It was 100 minutes of pure joy for the fandom as the K-pop band sang some of their classics like Spring Day, Dope, Go Go, Anpanman, Boy With Luv and more while also performing as sub-units.

One of the most interesting moments during the online concert was the staring game that fans got to play with each member, during commercial breaks. It was V's staring contest, in particular, that warmed ARMY hearts because of what the Singularity singer did after. Just like in his Dear Class of 2020 commencement speech, Taehyung did a gesture in sign language as he showed two thumbs up, which means encouragement, approval and acceptance in ASL. Moreover, when BTS was performing Just One Day, Tae-Tae was seen doing the sign language gesture for 'Your smile, that lights up the world.'

Check out how V communicated in sign language during Bang Bang Con below:

Taehyung did a gesture in Sign language again. The gesture of both thumbs in the upright position. it indicates encouragement, approval, and acceptance. Taehyung, forever accepting and forever encouraging, forever understanding. #BangBangConTheLive @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/yQL9ceyPAr — The Tae Print (@thetaeprint) June 14, 2020

so taehyung was saying "your smile, that lights up the world" in sign language... taehyung best boy

pic.twitter.com/04pl5r3JW7 — ceyda / ia (@wreckingbyOT7) June 14, 2020

V really is the best boy, isn't he?!

During BTS' ending ments, V gave a very heartfelt speech as he shared just how much he misses ARMY. "It's been about half a year or more since we saw ARMY. Getting ready for On prom, I gave a little spoiler on Weverse that the new song would let ARMY's shoulders pierce through the clouds! But, I think it's a relief that we at least got to perform at Bang Bang Con. We want ARMY to be happy and we also want to feel your passion and your cheers. We wish to hear your voice, see your eyes and feel your heart. I hope we can meet and have such a performance soon. We want to see you all in person. I love you," Taehyung said, via ARMY member @thetaeprint's translation.

On the other hand, Jin too had ARMY in a state of emotional unrest revealing that if BTS hadn't signed a contract to continue being a part of the boyband for seven more years at least, then, on June 13, 2020, their contract would have officially ended. "June 13th was our birthday, the seventh anniversary. Yesterday was the end of our contract. But, thanks to our good agency and colleagues, we can work together for a longer time," the eldest BTS member confessed. What was especially endearing was how Jin called for a group hug and the septet left some space for ARMY as well.

During Bang Bang Con: The Live, ARMY was treated right as BTS teased how their Map of the Tour concerts would look like. During the sub-units, fans couldn't get over RM and Suga's 80s look as they danced along to their Map of the Soul: 7 track, Respect. The infectious energy caught on as we also got the cutest performance by '95 besties, Jimin and V, who finally settled their epic dumpling fight during their 'back to school' performance of Friends by well, sharing a dumpling. ARMY was also cheering on for Jin, J-Hope and Jungkook who impressed with their Jamais Vu performance.

Bang Bang Con: The Live turned out to be a massive success, as expected. BTS' online concert pulled in an impressive 756,000 viewers.

Now that FESTA 2020 and Bang Bang Con: The Live have officially concluded, ARMY can now look forward to the release of Stay Gold, BTS' lead single from Map of the Soul: The Journey. While Stay Gold will be pre-released on June 19 and will be accompanied by a music video, BTS' fourth Japanese album comes out on July 15, 2020. The album also features a ballad, Your Eyes Tell, produced by Jungkook.

Moreover, BTS is also busy working hard on their next album, which is looking at an October 2020 release. The members all have responsibilities regarding the album, from the producing to even the costumes and choreography for the music videos. It will indeed be their most personal album to date. Moreover, ARMY has been getting a chance to look at the making of the album as the members host V Live and YouTube Live sessions discussing the same.

