Bangtan Bomb: BTS' Jin, Jungkook are back to annoy each other; Jimin has a brain freeze while eating ice cream

In the latest Bangtan Bomb, Jin tries to convince Jungkook to try the chocolate and strawberry swirl ice cream while Jimin has a brain freeze when he eats the same ice cream. Check out the adorable video below.
BTS members Jin, Jungkook and Jimin ate ice cream backstage at the 2019 iHeart Jingle Ball.BTS members Jin, Jungkook and Jimin ate ice cream backstage at the 2019 iHeart Jingle Ball.

BTS members are currently busy gearing up for the release of their next single Dynamite which drops on August 21. However, to keep ARMY entertained, we have the highly addictive Bangtan Bombs which takes us backstage to various award shows and song shoots as the BTS members show us their funny sides. Whether it be goofing around on set or even something as simple as having a meal together, ARMY can never get enough of Bangtan Bombs. The latest one to come out is all the proof one needs!

We're taken backstage of the 2019 iHeart Jingle Ball, where BTS mesmerised us with their performance in swanky white suits. In the video which was shared today, we first see the epic duo of Jin and Jungkook aka Jinkook as they stand in front of an ice cream machine while donning athleisure wear. The eldest member of BTS ponders over how he's never seen a strawberry and chocolate swirl before and forces Jungkook to try it as he wants only chocolate for himself and doesn't want to risk it if the combo turns out to be bad. While Kookie flat out refuses his hyung, he eventually caves into his own curiosity and tries the swirl which he ends up liking.

While Jin doesn't like the melted chocolate ice cream, he thinks he was better off after trying the swirl. In true Golden Maknae fashion, Jungkook proceeds to add all toppings possible to his ice cream. Jimin, seeing the ice cream machine makes a swirl for himself with few toppings and keeps getting a brain freeze while treating ARMY with the most adorable ChimChim expressions.

Check out the latest Bangtan Bomb featuring JiJinJung and their ice cream shenanigans below:

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Jimin, V & Jungkook practice English lines; BTS is overwhelmed by ARMY's support at 2019 Jingle Ball

We adore this trio and how!

Credits :BANGTANTV,YouTube

